QUEENSBURY — After more than a year of carefully drafting a permit for short-term rentals, the Town Board decided Monday night to scrap the idea.
Instead, the Town Board may pass a law with all the rules the board members have hashed out — including a ban on street-side parking, limits on the number of people per bedroom and safety requirements such as smoke detectors.
But the law would not require landlords to pay for a $300 permit.
Most landlords are good neighbors who do not rent to people who throw huge overnight parties, board members said. They don't want to bother them, but they do need a law for those who cause problems.
"We've been focusing on the wrong things," said board member Tony Metivier. "We have something we can fall back on (for problem landlords). Then for the other 99%, we can leave them alone."
Landlords have been calling the board members and showing up at meetings in opposition to the law. They have asked the town to simply crack down on the few “bad eggs” while trusting that the rest of them are acting responsibly.
They noted that no one had ever complained about them — just about one property on Lake Sunnyside.
Supervisor John Strough agreed that it seemed that was the only problem in town.
“You would expect, if there were more, we would hear,” he said. “It’s been in the news.”
But only one neighbor has complained, about only one property, in the two full summers that the issue has been under discussion at Town Board meetings.
Without a permit, most landlords would notice no difference under the new law. In essence, the law would only be enforced if someone complained about a property’s short-term tenants.
“If you get a complaint, you can kick it in,” Strough said.
If the law is passed, landlords should still follow it, especially the rule stating that they must give the town and their neighbors a contact to call if there is a complaint, Strough said.
“The law says you have to have someone who can respond within an hour, and that person has to be known to your neighbors,” he said. “To be on the safe side, they should tell the town who will response to a complaint.”
If neighbors call the town to say they had a problem and could not get an immediate response from the owners or their designated contact — or didn’t know who to call — the town will immediately enforce the law, Strough said.
“So that would be a violation. They would have to go to court and they would get a fine,” Strough said.
Fines could be as high as $950 per incident.
Strough said the town would react quickly to any complaints. He suspects the law will be used on the Lake Sunnyside property, where neighbors report that they endure a constant stream of all-night parties with loud, inappropriate behavior outside the house.
“I think they’ll be paying fines,” he said.
He thinks the proposed law would be enough to bring that property owner into compliance.
“If we have to add a little meat to it later, we will,” he said.
Board members liked the idea of not forcing landlords to pay for a permit.
“I think it’s great,” said board member Jennifer Switzer.
In addition, board members decided to loosen the rules on the number of people who could rent a house.
They agreed to allow up to two people per bedroom, plus two more. In a two-bedroom house, the limit would thus be six people.
Strough said he got calls from landlords complaining about the town’s proposed limit of two people per room.
“These seemed to be reasonable people and they said, would you please consider two people per room plus two?” he said. “It gives a little more room for bunkbed rooms and kids.”
Board members agreed quickly.
Other rules for the proposal are staying in place. Landlords could only allow three cars for every two bedrooms, and all cars must be parked off-road on driveways, not on the lawn. The law also says that renters can only sleep in rooms that have a smoke detector and an exterior exit that opens directly to the outside, such as a door or window, for fire safety. Landlords must post rules that include quiet hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and arrange for weekly garbage pickup.
The town board will not have done its job until it prevents those Airbnb-type businesses that are not owner-occupied from operating in residentially-zoned neighborhoods.
