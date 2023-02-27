QUEENSBURY — On Monday, the Queensbury Town Board appointed Republican Hilary Stec of the seven candidates who interviewed for the vacant seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, effective immediately.

At the Monday night meeting, Town Supervisor John Strough explained that the board would make the decision with a nominee system to choose the next supervisor-at-large. Each board member was encouraged to nominate one of the candidates and then each member would vote on which nominee they chose. The winner needed three votes to be appointed.

Strough said the board "made it fun" with the interview and selection process, rather than just picking a name.

"We advertised the vacancy, we took any and all who submitted the letters, and we interviewed them. I thought Queensbury should set the standard of how to do this, open it to all and interview all and then even our selection process was in the open. We didn't just read a name, the whole process was in the open," Strough said near the end of the meeting.

Board member Tim McNulty, a Republican, nominated Stec and he was seconded by George Ferone, also a Republican.

"I applaud all those who interviewed. Not many people are lining up to take a political position," Ferone said at the meeting.

Harrison Freer, a Democrat, nominated Democrat Robin Larkin and Strough, also a Democrat, nominated former Supervisor-at-Large David Strainer, also a Democrat.

"All three were great candidates for the vacancy and any of them would have made a great supervisor-at-large," Strough said.

The vacancy was created when Republican Rachel Seeber stepped down from the post in January.

The board members all encouraged the candidates to run for the four Queensbury supervisor-at-large positions in November.

Tony Metivier, a Republican, was the third and final vote Stec needed for appointment, but later encouraged Larkin not to get discouraged and to continue campaigning for the election.