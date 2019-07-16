{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance study

Queensbury officials are going to have a study completed of ambulance services in the town. The town will pay a consulting firm about $60,000 to complete the analysis.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — The town’s three ambulance companies, with their mixture of paid and volunteer staff and wildly different call volumes, will be studied by an analyst for the rest of the year.

In six months, CGR consultants, who the town will pay $59,900, will present a plan with recommendations on a more efficient system. That could include cost savings and faster service.

In the past, the ambulance companies have been wary of major changes. But this time, they appear to be embracing the possibilities.

Town Board members met with all three companies to develop the request for proposals for an analyst. Ambulance company officials also got to interview the analysts before the Town Board decided which one to hire Monday.

That suggests they will go along with the analyst’s recommendations, Supervisor John Strough said.

A paid emergency medical technician at the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad is hoping the plan leads to better employment. He wants to be a town employee.

“So the town has people that mow the grass and they get benefits. I keep people alive and I don’t get benefits,” said Lonnie Osuchowski. “That’s my biggest complaint.”

He does not get health insurance, sick time, a pension or any other benefits. It’s the sick time he wants most.

“If I get sick and have to call out a shift, I lose that money,” he said.

At Bay Ridge EMS, hopes are also high for good changes after the analysis.

“We are open to his recommendations, whatever they are,” said squad Captain Regina Ladd. “He did a great job in Essex County when they developed their county program.”

She doesn’t expect the proposal to go as far as an all-paid staff system, though.

“Maybe someday in the future,” she said. “We’re going to start at the beginning.”

CGR will evaluate the boundaries of each district to see if changes could make the companies more efficient. It will gather response times, dropped calls, levels of care, transport destinations and other data.

Among the issues under discussion is whether the town needs more advanced life-support providers and whether redrawing boundaries could relieve the strain on West Glens Falls EMS.

CGR will look for grants that could help with implementation of any recommendations.

At the end of the study, the agency will present its draft final report, including recommendations, at a public meeting.

