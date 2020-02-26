Queensbury to replace problematic sewer line; DEC cites town over break

QUEENSBURY — The entirety of a sewer pipe that broke in swampy wetlands this month will get replaced, after the town was hit by a letter of noncompliance from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The town has hired an engineer to plan out the replacement of 1,400 feet of pipeline this spring. The pipe, behind D'Ella Honda on Quaker Road, is one of the main connections to the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant.
The town plans to replace the rest of the pipe — a total of 10,000 linear feet — in phases, due to the cost.
But the 1,400-foot section should be the worst part.
When contractors dug down to the leaking pipe, they found that the cast iron was badly deteriorated for many feet beyond the leak. Director of Wastewater Chris Harrington had them remove an addition 3 feet, took it back to his office and hit it with a hammer as a test.
The hammer went straight through the 32-year-old pipe.
Town Supervisor John Strough said that proved the urgency for replacing the whole pipe in the swamp.
“You have to assume it’s all like that — it’s the same pipe in the same acidic soils through that whole section,” he said. "I think it's important we get that replaced as soon as we can."
The project is expected to cost about $400,000, plus engineering fees. The town has enough in sewer fund savings to cover the bill, Harrington said.
But the town does not have enough saved to replace the rest of the pipe, which is estimated to cost more than $1 million. It was installed in 1988.
The town will get a bond for that work, Strough said.
He added that he’s glad the town saved up so much money in the fund. The savings has been criticized at times as being too high, although that criticism is generally directed at the town’s unrestricted savings fund, not the sewer fund.
“This is why we keep these funds,” Strough said.
The town was given a letter of noncompliance from DEC because of the break. DEC has asked for a full accounting of what happened, how it was fixed and how the situation will be avoided in the future.
It’s not clear if the town will be fined.
Strough minimized the letter, saying, “DEC doesn’t think it’s too serious.”
The letter was “standard procedure,” he added.
“They’re understanding. If we do what we can to remediate, as soon as we can, they will look on it favorably,” he said. “It was no one’s fault. But because this was the third break, it was ‘enough is enough,’ that kind of thing.”
The town can’t replace the pipe until it gets a DEC permit to work in the wetlands. Harrington is working on that already.
“I’ve asked them to fast-track it,” he said.
He is also planning to apply for a state grant for the larger pipe replacement project. He previously applied in 2016. The state said no.
“I think they’ll look at this differently than last time,” Harrington said. “We’ll borrow some (money) and hopefully get some state funds.”
