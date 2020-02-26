Queensbury to replace problematic sewer line; DEC cites town over break

The project is expected to cost about $400,000, plus engineering fees. The town has enough in sewer fund savings to cover the bill, Harrington said.

But the town does not have enough saved to replace the rest of the pipe, which is estimated to cost more than $1 million. It was installed in 1988.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The town will get a bond for that work, Strough said.

He added that he’s glad the town saved up so much money in the fund. The savings has been criticized at times as being too high, although that criticism is generally directed at the town’s unrestricted savings fund, not the sewer fund.

“This is why we keep these funds,” Strough said.

The town was given a letter of noncompliance from DEC because of the break. DEC has asked for a full accounting of what happened, how it was fixed and how the situation will be avoided in the future.

It’s not clear if the town will be fined.

Strough minimized the letter, saying, “DEC doesn’t think it’s too serious.”

The letter was “standard procedure,” he added.