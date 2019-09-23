QUEENSBURY — The town is planning to double its code compliance office in the latest effort to enforce building codes.
Currently, there’s only one code compliance officer, who does most of the inspections and construction monitoring in town. But the department needs a second officer, Zoning Administrator Craig Brown said.
“There are more and more (building) applications,” he said. “They need to be monitored and inspected for compliance.”
Sometimes, property owners get Planning Board approval for one plan, but build something else, like the brighter lighting scheme that Fastrac Café installed when the gas station was built in 2017.
That not only added to the area’s light pollution, but created a lighting war as Stewart’s Shops then asked for a comparable lighting plan. Stewart’s has a store across the street from Fastrac.
Then there are homeowners who clear-cut near the shoreline of Lake George to make room for a deck or rip out native vegetation to build a beach.
Those activities are strictly regulated by the town to minimize harm to the lake, but it’s hard to respond to every neighbor complaint before the damage is done.
You have free articles remaining.
“The list doesn’t get shorter,” Brown said. “In the vein of trying to keep up, we’ve talked about adding more code compliance officers.”
The Town Board is supporting his proposal to add one officer.
It is a Civil Service position. Warren County Civil Service could not say whether there was a current list for the position. If there isn’t, or if few people are on the list, the department will schedule a test. Taking the test is required to get the job.
Those who build without approval could be fined. Stop-work orders can be issued while the property owner goes to the Planning Board for site plan review.
Early this year, the town also considered adding other consequences for those who build without approval, including those who change their plans without getting the changes approved. Ideas that have been discussed include higher fees to file an “after the fact” site plan application or requiring approval through a supermajority vote from the Planning Board on those applications.
About 5 percent of the applications filed with the Planning Board in the last three years have been “after the fact” applications, Brown estimated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.