QUEENSBURY — Former South Glens Falls Mayor Joe Orlow may be going back to court next week.
Queensbury Building and Codes Director Dave Hatin is not at all satisfied by the work Orlow completed last week at his house at 11 Wagon Trail. The house has been in an abandoned, half-built state since 2015.
Orlow was supposed to put siding and a roof on the house by last week, in a final order from the town. He was given 30 days to do the work and did not do any of it within that time period.
He said he wasn’t told there was a deadline.
After a neighbor complained to the Town Board on Monday last week, workers did some landscaping and covered up holes in black plastic wrapping the house on Tuesday morning. That did not impress Hatin, who was on vacation last week but inspected it immediately after returning to work.
“He has not complied,” Hatin said. “He has to comply. If he doesn’t submit anything this week, he will be getting a court summons.”
He said siding and a roof would be “the minimum” to satisfy the code complaints.
If that doesn’t happen, he will issue a ticket for “a structure that’s not in compliance with the building codes,” he said.
Orlow said last week he had been too busy with work to get a building permit for the house. He has received approval to rebuild and to install a new well and septage holding tank, but just never did the work. He said he’s had difficulty getting a contractor.
One neighbor asked the Town Board to demolish the half-built structure.
Hatin said that is within the board’s authority.
“It’s possible. That would be up to the Town Board,” he said.
While Orlow said last week he is committed to rebuilding the house, which he inherited from his mother, he also said he would happily sell it for the amount of money he’s put into it.
He has spent about $23,000 on the property in the last five years. Of that, $4,500 was in code enforcement fines. He wants to sell for at least $20,000.
