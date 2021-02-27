Queensbury teen releases first album

“Her sound is still developing, given her age,” Metivier said, “but based on my experience I believe her raw talent is only going to allow her to get better and better.”

Apple Music describes RoseGold’s music as indie rock, but Veronica said she doesn’t necessarily have a genre yet.

“I’m doing all these different kinds of music,” she said, “but I’d like to say that I kind of steer toward pop.”

Veronica has been singing since she could talk and started composing her own music in sixth grade.

“She’s always had a talent for composing music, which I always thought was pretty rare,” said her mother, Heather Ballek, a local real estate agent.

Releasing this album was the first step in pursuing what she hopes will be a career in music. Her songs are now available in 70 countries on more than 130 streaming sites, including Pandora, Spotify and Apple Music.

Reality — and excitement — set in when she asked her Google Home speaker to play one of her songs.

And it did.

“When we discovered that, that was really fun,” Ballek said.