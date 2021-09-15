Queensbury teacher suspended over refusal to submit to COVID testing

Traina told The Post-Star in a Facebook message that he did not want to sit down for an interview until he consults with legal counsel. He said his last day before going on leave was originally going to be on Wednesday. Traina said he sent a message to parents explaining why he was not going to be in school, and the district believes he crossed a line and wanted to start his suspension right away.

“I was told I cannot come in (Wednesday). That I cannot be trusted with the kids. I might spill my political beliefs into them,” he said.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said in an email he would not comment on personnel issues. However, he did say that 90% of the district’s staff is vaccinated. Testing is being conducted by a staff member in each building.

Schools that violate the testing order are subject to a $1,000 fine and schools could be fined every day they are out of compliance.

“We are following the NYS DOH guidelines, as has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic. The health and safety of our students and staff will always remain our top priority,” he wrote.

Traina has already received an outpouring of support on social media.