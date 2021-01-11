Queensbury teacher asks for district to go virtual

But that didn’t happen in her case, she said. She notified teachers with whom she shared a room for lunch and planning time, as well as all of her students. She said she got the impression that the school district is trying to keep as many teachers out of quarantine as possible, to keep the schools open.

Superintendent Kyle Gannon said the school district has an administrator who focuses on contact tracing with Warren County Health Services. While he would not comment on how many people are quarantined, he said no one has caught the virus at school.

“We are not aware of any transmission within any of our buildings, student-to-student and teacher-to-teacher,” he said. “That’s one of the number one pieces that we constantly watch.”

It could be luck. Ramsey-Seamans said students at the middle school do not follow all of the coronavirus safety rules.

“They don’t always keep the masks over their noses and when they are in the hall it’s crowded and I’m not sure if masks are always on,” she said. “In the cafeteria the masks are down and kids are leaning over playing with phones and passing food around.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}