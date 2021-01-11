Queensbury teacher asks for district to go virtual

Some Queensbury teachers want the school district to go virtual because of the surge in cases in town, a sixth grade social studies teacher said.
“Our entire building feels like our school is not keeping people safe. This isn’t just me,” said Queensbury Middle School teacher Andrea Ramsey-Seamans. “We would all love to be remote for a couple of weeks while numbers are high.”
Queensbury has more cases than anywhere else in Warren County. According to the county Health Services map, 186 people are currently ill with coronavirus in the Queensbury ZIP code.
At the middle school, four students and one teacher have tested positive in the past week. In the fall, three other students and one teacher caught the virus.
Ramsey-Seamans was among the two teachers who have tested positive this year. She caught the virus from her son. The experience made her question how contact tracing is playing out in real life. Ideally, anyone she had close contact with for two days prior to her first symptom would be told to quarantine.
But she stayed home from work. She got tested days later. Warren County Health Services counted back two days from the test and said she hadn’t exposed anyone, although she said she tried to argue that she had first felt symptoms while at school.
Health Services said, in an email, that contact tracing is supposed to consider “every minute” of each sick person’s days prior to getting ill, and then quarantine the appropriate people.
But that didn’t happen in her case, she said. She notified teachers with whom she shared a room for lunch and planning time, as well as all of her students. She said she got the impression that the school district is trying to keep as many teachers out of quarantine as possible, to keep the schools open.
Superintendent Kyle Gannon said the school district has an administrator who focuses on contact tracing with Warren County Health Services. While he would not comment on how many people are quarantined, he said no one has caught the virus at school.
“We are not aware of any transmission within any of our buildings, student-to-student and teacher-to-teacher,” he said. “That’s one of the number one pieces that we constantly watch.”
It could be luck. Ramsey-Seamans said students at the middle school do not follow all of the coronavirus safety rules.
“They don’t always keep the masks over their noses and when they are in the hall it’s crowded and I’m not sure if masks are always on,” she said. “In the cafeteria the masks are down and kids are leaning over playing with phones and passing food around.”
She and others repeatedly enforce the mask and social distancing rules, but she said it isn’t working in the cafeteria, where students are “one foot apart.”
Middle School Principal Mike Brannigan acknowledged that students are routinely reminded of the safety rules. He also noted that the district put in new mask rules when students returned from vacation. The students no longer have “masks breaks” during the day and must put their masks back on in the cafeteria when they are done eating.
Those were good changes, Ramsey-Seamans said.
“We all felt like nothing made sense. Mask breaks and going a full 30 minutes in the cafeteria within a foot of each other defeated the purpose of wearing masks,” she said.
Still, she said teachers want more to be done. They asked for plexiglass barriers in their rooms, but were denied, she said.
“The secretaries have it and see very few kids,” she said. “We had windows open, but now they say our system was fine so windows are closed.”
Gannon said it was “disheartening” to hear Ramsey-Seamans’ concerns.
“I want to commend our nurses, teachers, the custodial staff. We have put a tremendous amount of work on a return to school plan. Safety has been a top priority,” he said.
His focus is on controlling the virus so that school buildings can stay open.
“The bottom line is in-person is what’s best for kids,” he said. “I truly believe our schools and faculty and staff are balancing the challenges that COVID represents and they’re providing kids everything a school district can — education, socialization as best we can, nutrition, mental health.”
Teachers union President Debbie Hanson said that she’s happy with the district’s plans.
“I feel absolutely as safe as I can possibly feel. I feel safer than I do in Hannaford or anywhere else,” she said. “Different people have different sensibilities. We’re 10 months into this pandemic and everyone’s stressed.”
She has heard concerns from teachers and staff, but administrators have been responsive, she said.
“We immediately work to solve it. I have never brought forth a concern that has not been addressed,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.