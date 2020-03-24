Queensbury teacher advises parents to 'find a new normal'

Changing the school schedule is OK too. The work could be done after a work-at-home parent is finished with their work in the evening, or on weekends, she said.

“I had a parent that was really, really struggling one day. I said, ‘Close the Chromebook. Watch a movie. Ask the kid what the characters are doing,’” she said. “It’s not worth the strain on the family.”

That goes for her family, too.

She is focusing on the positives of teaching with two toddler additions to her class.

She gets to read to them a lot more. Mornings are much less rushed, since no one has to get ready to go anywhere. Her husband, Dave, comes home for lunch. And one day recently she was able to take a break and watch her son jump in puddles outside.

“It was amazing. That’s not an experience I would have gotten,” she said.

As for school, the kids — and teachers — will adjust.

“You do the best you can,” she said. “As this goes on, we’re going to keep getting better.”

