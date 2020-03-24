Queensbury teacher advises parents to 'find a new normal'

What’s harder than teaching first grade special education via Chromebooks?
Doing it while also parenting two toddlers.
Betsy Judge is a Queensbury teacher who is doing it all from home while school is closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
It has not been easy.
“I teach first and second grade self-contained special ed. So virtual learning has been interesting,” she said. “We’re figuring it out as we go.”
Her husband is a veterinarian. He’s still needed at work to take care of animal emergencies. But their day care is closed.
“What I’ve learned with my videos is don’t do them in the morning,” she said.
She prerecords a morning meeting for the students to watch each day. But she does it at night, after everyone is asleep.
She doesn’t want to do a group class live because of concerns about confidentiality. She’s worried about exposing children if someone recorded the video or learned confidential things about another student.
So, instead, she is teaching them one-on-one, through Google Meet and FaceTime.
“I’ve told them FaceTime might be ended abruptly for a diaper change or a meltdown because (her own children) are 1 and 2 and that happens,” she said. “But the contact with these kids is so important.”
One of the first students she called through videoconferencing was very surprised by it.
“One of them was very thrown off, like how is this happening? How are you in my living room right now?” she said with a chuckle.
She gives the students “morning work” in their Chromebook folders.
“They’re used to that routine,” she said.
It includes watching physical therapy or occupational therapy videos, if they normally get that therapy, and watching videos of her reading books out loud.
“I just post the questions — they can tell the adult the answers to the questions,” she said. “All the parents report back that the children are listening to the stories and talking to them. So they are getting something out of it.”
It’s difficult because the children can’t effectively type back answers to her questions, since they are so young.
“It’s a lot of videos and game-based learning,” she said. “They’re doing a lot of optional work — fun learning games. They think they’re playing video games.”
But she is worried about their education. So far, just one week in, she feels that they are maintaining their skills but not learning new information.
“I feel education is so important. Is this ideal? No, this is why we don’t do it this way,” she said. “You don’t want the kids to lose progress. Do you go back in the summer?”
There aren’t any answers yet, including how long the schools will be closed.
Virtual learning is also hard on the parents, especially her students’ parents, Judge said.
“Virtual learning (at this age) means for the most part an adult needs to be present for a lot of it,” she said. “Some have three siblings all in elementary school. I don’t know how parents can do that.”
She has advised parents to relax their expectations.
“Their number one job is to find a new normal,” she said.
And while they are all caring parents, that doesn’t mean they have the expertise to teach a special education student.
“It’s a pretty daunting thing,” Judge said, adding that she is trying to help parents by teaching them strategies through videoconferencing.
“When a student is escalated or upset, there’s zero learning that’s gonna happen,” she said. “The most important thing is feeling that home is safe. If taking away the work for a little bit helps, do that.”
Changing the school schedule is OK too. The work could be done after a work-at-home parent is finished with their work in the evening, or on weekends, she said.
“I had a parent that was really, really struggling one day. I said, ‘Close the Chromebook. Watch a movie. Ask the kid what the characters are doing,’” she said. “It’s not worth the strain on the family.”
That goes for her family, too.
She is focusing on the positives of teaching with two toddler additions to her class.
She gets to read to them a lot more. Mornings are much less rushed, since no one has to get ready to go anywhere. Her husband, Dave, comes home for lunch. And one day recently she was able to take a break and watch her son jump in puddles outside.
“It was amazing. That’s not an experience I would have gotten,” she said.
As for school, the kids — and teachers — will adjust.
“You do the best you can,” she said. “As this goes on, we’re going to keep getting better.”
