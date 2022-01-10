Queensbury Supervisor Strough delivers state of the town

QUEENSBURY — Town of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough shared two announcements regarding grant money the town was recently awarded at Monday night’s town board meeting, before delivering the state of the town message to residents.

The town was awarded $839,000 in state grant money to fund projects that combat and slow climate change.

Strough said one way to improve the town’s efforts is to replace the culvert on Luzerne Road. That project will be funded by Department of Transportation grant after Jim Thatcher and the C.T. Male Associates wrote an application to the state for the culvert replacement.

In addition, the town was awarded $6 million as part of a water quality improvement grant. Strough said the town planned to use the grant to implement a Queensbury municipal sewer system on the Rockhurst peninsula. The proposed system hopes to improve the water quality of Lake George, which has been compromised by local septic tanks.

Strough went on to address each bullet point on the State of the Town document with the theme of “2022 Going Forward, Building a Better Queensbury,” written by him on behalf of the town board members.

Some key points of interest on the town’s 2022 agenda:

A new Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which will look at rezoning multiple areas in the town.

Jenkinsville water contamination study and mitigation plans to find the best solution for the town and residents.

Monitor cannabis rollout.

Improvements to the following:

Gurney Lane Recreation Area trail, playground, traffic, and pool

Jenkinsville Park parking lot and field house

Hudson Pointe Preserve

Rush Pond Trail

Hudson River Park trail and floating bridge

Quaker Road will be studied to try and achieve more efficient traffic patterns, as well as the possibility of computerized traffic lights.

The intersections of Route 9 and Round Pound Road and West Mountain Road will be assessed and new traffic devices will be implemented.

Before giving his address, Strough opened Monday night’s board meeting by remembering town historian Joan Aldous, who passed away on Sunday.

“Joan loved researching local history and her family roots run deep through Queensbury’s past, which probably contributed to her love for local history,” the supervisor said.

He said Aldous went above and beyond her role, often working nights and weekends in a position that only required her to be present on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“She was exemplary at filling the role of town historian, which including not only having an understanding of local adventures and geography, but she collected, preserved, distributed, and promoted the town’s history,” Strough said. “Physically she passed, but her contributions to Queensbury and to us and the community will remain eternally.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.