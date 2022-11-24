Queensbury supervisor defends town's 2023 budget

QUEENSBURY — Supervisor John Strough opened the Town Board meeting on Monday night by attempting to set the record straight about the 2023 budget, which has already been approved but has received criticism from residents and other local officials.

"There has been a lot of misinformation spread about the budget," Strough said ahead of getting to the regular agenda.

On Nov. 7, the Queensbury Town Board adopted a $38,170,833 budget for 2023, which will exceed the state tax cap. The budget is set to increase by over 17% in 2023, from $32,421,393 in 2022.

The town tax rate is increasing from $0.521 per $1,000 of assessed value to $0.821, according to Strough, a 56.7% increase from 2022.

He went on to explain what these increases might look like on a resident's tax bill.

"So if you have an average assessed house in the town of Queensbury, your taxes are going to go up $88 for general operations, $90.36 for EMS because we had to put about $1.6 million toward that to keep it alive. We've been working on it for four years, so anyone that has been paying attention knew we were going to have to make that sort of investment to protect the services you desire. So, another $10 for fire protection and $40.65 for water, but our water rates are still one of the best in the whole region," Strough told the public.

"All tax increases will total $229.06. So for the average assessed house in Queensbury, the total bill would be $746.67 for doing everything the town of Queensbury does for you," Strough added.

Resident Travis Whitehead, in a separate interview, told The Post-Star he believes the town has an excessive amount of reserves.

Whitehead said when now-Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, was the town's supervisor, he reduced the town tax rate to zero, but depleted the reserves.

"When Strough took over he stepped on the gas and built the reserves back up, which was responsible to do, but he has never taken his foot off the gas and we are back to where the reserves are excessive," Whitehead said.

"A happy medium is required and that is why I think the town would be much better off with a hired town manager with the proper credentials rather than an elected individual that runs on popularity and does not necessarily have the needed skills," Whitehead added.

Strough cited other local municipalities with higher tax rates such as the towns of Moreau and Warrensburg and the city of Glens Falls.

"Our taxes are so low that the tax cap was $147,000, which isn't much, but that's how low taxes are in Queensbury, that a little adjustment makes a big difference," Strough said at the meeting.

Strough also said those claiming he puts millions in reserve funds every year are incorrect.

"That is not true," he said. "We don't have this big surplus everyone is talking about."

Strough told The Post-Star that "for town operations General Fund, we hold what is considered by the state and our auditors to be a prudent set-aside which is three months of expected expenditures; reflective of the Town Board’s approved policy."

The Unassigned Major Funds Fund Balance, the town's reserves, is $5,895,569.