Queensbury supervisor clarifies Jenkinsville study

QUEENSBURY — The study the town of Queensbury hired C.T. Male Associates to complete regarding public water options for the Jenkinsville area residents is almost complete.

The town's study is separate from the study ordered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is looking at the source of contamination in some residential wells near the inactive landfill.

Town Supervisor John Strough said the purpose of the town's study is to look at options for providing Jenkinsville residents with "reliable, high-quality public water."

"The upcoming town water study has nothing to do with any effort to establish the source or sources of any potential contamination in the area," he said on Friday.

Strough said the DEC is conducting a site characterization study to determine the source of the low levels of 1,4-Dioxane detected in several private wells.

He explained the difference between the two studies.

"There are essentially two options being analyzed: one is to extend the existing town water system to Jenkinsville. The other is to install water wells in the Jenkinsville area, treat the water and pump it to the homes. This is the study the town expects to receive in August and to hold community meetings about in September," he said.

The supervisor said DEC was originally looking into whether or not PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were present in the drinking water wells near the town's landfill. However, Strough said the levels of PFAS were not ruled dangerous.

"To date, fortunately, no PFAS were not detected in any private wells above New York state’s public drinking water standards; 1,4-dioxane was detected in some private wells at levels above the state’s public drinking water standard. Again, fortunately, the highest levels detected to date do not pose a significant health risk," he told The Post-Star.

The Department of Health recommends people take actions to reduce exposure when drinking water standards are exceeded. The DEC has been providing bottled water to residences whose results showed 1,4-dioxane levels at or above the state’s standard.