Queensbury sued following bicycle crash

QUEENSBURY — The town was negligent in repairing a damaged stretch of sidewalk along Glen Street which resulted in severe injuries to a bicyclist last year, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Katrina Baxter of Glens Falls filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Warren County following a Sept. 27, 2019, incident in which she fell while riding her bike in front of 635 Glen St. and sustained “severe personal injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

A piece of metal was protruding from the sidewalk at the time of the incident, according to the lawsuit.

The crash is said to have occurred in front of the Queensbury Auto Mall, a car dealership adjacent to The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area just outside the city.

Queensbury and M&J Real Estate Properties of Saratoga Springs, which owns the lot where the car dealership is housed, are listed as defendants in the case.

M&J Real Estate could not be reached for comment. John Strough, the Queensbury town supervisor, declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The lawsuit claims both the town and M&J Real Estate were responsible for maintaining the damaged sidewalk but failed to do so.