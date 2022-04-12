Queensbury students, working together, moving to World competitions

QUEENSBURY — Alexandru Mailat picked up a yellow vehicle made from scraps.

“This one is meant to go backwards and go over a speed bump. This part up front is for the speed bump and this here is to help it not stop on the way,” the fifth grader explained. “It also goes backwards pretty well because of the wheels, and those are also meant for the speed bump.”

Mailat and seven of his Odyssey of the Mind teammates from the William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury will be traveling to Ames, Iowa to compete in the World Competition from May 24 to May 29.

This achievement is a first for the school’s Odyssey of the Mind team.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program where team members work together to solve a pre-determined long-term problem and an unknown spontaneous problem.

The students have to use their imaginations and work together to create solutions to the problems. In the process, they have to act out an 8-minute skit with costumes and elaborate props.

“It taps into creativity of students, all different forms of creativity,” said teacher Wendy Single, the Odyssey of the Mind adviser.

The World Competition is international, and the students will likely interact with teams from Poland and South Korea, Single said.

“My favorite part is probably thinking outside the box because I don’t do that often. I usually think inside the box,” Alexandru said. “But it’s really fun to think outside the box, because then you would get more ideas than you would normally get.”

He showed off the huge first-place trophy the team took home from the state competition in Syracuse, which qualified them for Worlds.

“I love working together as a team and coming up with ideas,” said his teammate Avery Nelson. “Some of our best ideas, we came up with together, and I really liked it. And I love doing the crafting part. That’s really fun for me.”

It will cost anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 to fund the travel expenses for the students’ trip to Iowa. The kids are fundraising and seeking donations to defray the costs, and have established a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-qby-ootm-team-to-go-world-finals.

In similar fashion, the school’s two Vex Robotics teams are also raising money to fund their trip to the World Championships in Dallas, May 10-12.

The Vex Robotics teams — the fifth-grade Barton Bots and the fourth-grade Spartanators — have also planned fundraisers and set up a GoFundMe pages at https://gofund.me/10a31f4b and https://gofund.me/0b39d3e8.

The two WHBI Vex Robotics teams need to raise about $1,500 per student to send nine kids to Texas. A WHBI Vex Robotics team qualified for Worlds in 2020, but the competition was canceled due to the pandemic, said teacher Karen Bailey, the Vex Robotics team adviser.

“It’s about building a robot to complete a challenge that they’ve given them,” Bailey said.

The kids need to program the remote-controlled robots to pitch balls into a ring.

Fourth grader Quinn Mazza pushed a button on her robot named "Frank N Fling" at school Monday.

“We used to have it so when this button’s pushed, it would pull the arm down,” Quinn explained. “And then if you still hold it, it will shoot the balls.”

Quinn doesn’t love building robots “because these things hurt your fingers really bad,” but she enjoys coding and driving the robot.

“I really like the building of the robots, the programming and meeting new people and working with others,” said fifth grader Jack Brown, who showed off his robot named “The Ugly Duckling.”

The sixth grade Vex Robotics team called the “Radical Robots,” as well as a team from Queensbury High School, are also going to Worlds.

The district is pleased to have so many students qualify at the World level, said Superintendent Kyle Gannon.

“It is a highly competitive process and our students have risen to the challenge,” Gannon said. “This makes me super proud as a superintendent of schools."

The district’s mission is to empower students to be lifelong learners, Intermediate School Principal Gwynne Cosh added.

“It’s not about the titles that they’re winning, it’s the journey that they’re going on,” Cosh said. “We’ve been commended so many times about their sportsmanship, and it really ties back into our Spartatude values.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

