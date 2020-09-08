Queensbury students welcomed back to campus

QUEENSBURY — Principal Gwynne Cosh used one hand Tuesday morning to yank on the rope that rings the bell atop the William H. Barton Intermediate School. With her other hand, she waved to students entering the building.
The bell welcomed fourth- and fifth-grade students back to campus for the first time since mid-March, when schools across the state shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It felt so good to let the students back into the building and staff and just to see everybody on campus,” said Assistant Principal Amanda Denno. “It’s been lonely here.”
WHBI Principal Gwynne Cosh welcomes Queensbury students back to the intermediate school Tuesday morning with the traditional bell ringing. @poststar pic.twitter.com/gjnBTAWK0a— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) September 8, 2020
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade are attending school in-person full time. Students in 7-12th grades are on a hybrid schedule, attending school every other day. All students also have the option of 100% distance learning.
Traffic was congested on the Queensbury campus around 8 a.m. Tuesday as parents and buses dropped kids off at both the middle and intermediate schools.
Superintendent Kyle Gannon, who said he was on campus by 5 a.m. Tuesday, said he was excited to see kids on campus again.
“We’re about five minutes behind schedule, so not too bad,” Gannon said Tuesday morning. “We’ve got a couple things we’re going to tweak on our traffic pattern, but other than that, we’re happy that all the kids are in safe.”
Students started arriving at Queensbury Elementary just a little while later. Kids being dropped off by parents were greeted at the back entrance by music teacher Greg Auffredou, playing the ukulele. Kids were directed into different entrances to keep crowds to a minimum.
Out in front, the buses took turns dropping off kids, who were directed to different doors based on grade.
There were no hugs.
“Air fives” replaced high fives as teachers were careful not to get too close to students.
Queensbury Elementary unloaded its last bus of kids around 9:25 a.m. Some kindergarten parents had to be directed back to their cars to obey the new curbside drop-off rules. No parents were allowed inside the buildings.
“These are the parents who didn’t get the round-up, and we weren’t able to do the in-person kindergarten orientation, so this was really their first time seeing their kids off to kindergarten,” said elementary Principal Jessica Rossetti.
No students were in tears, she said.
“Every child got out of their car. I think there were tears in parents’ eyes. But the kids got out, they seemed happy, even our kindergartners,” she said.
Gannon said many parents thanked him for getting the schools ready and safe to open.
“That was very heartwarming to hear because they wanted school open as much as we had prepared for it,” Gannon said. “So a lot of ‘thank yous’ this morning, which were really, really sweet. That certainly makes you feel good about all the work we’ve done for the last three or four months preparing.”
The slowness of the traffic helped with the staggered drop-off, Rossetti said.
“Although the traffic I’m sure was frustrating for people, it actually allowed us to get fewer kids in at a time,” Rossetti said.
App issues
Some parents said they had problems with the district’s Pinpoint Health app, a health screening that must be filled out online before school starts daily. The school confirmed the Pinpoint server was overloaded on the first day of school.
There were a few instances with the app populating people incorrectly, but the issue has since been resolved. The district is encouraging parents to check their spam folders for the email.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.