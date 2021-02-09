Queensbury students walk out after school board says 'no' to winter sports

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury students walked out of class on Tuesday morning after the Board of Education’s decision on Monday not to allow higher-risk winter sports.

About 50 students and some parents took part in the protest, which lasted about an hour and a half.

Zion Freeman, a basketball and football player, said sports are very important to many students.

“It’s just an emotional stress release when we step on the court, step on the field. It’s really tough for the kids. There’s no motivation in school for us, so we use sports to cope,” he said.

The board voted 5-4 on Monday not to proceed with sports, such as basketball, hockey, wrestling and cheerleading. Board members had expressed concern over spread of COVID-19 and liability. Parents and students expressed a desire to play. About 100 students attended the virtual meeting.

Freeman believes sports could be done safely.

“There’s a lot of risk. But there’s a lot of risk that comes with anything — even before COVID,” he said.

He said he believes there is a greater risk of contracting the virus going to a store like Walmart than playing a sport and following protocols.