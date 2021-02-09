Queensbury students walk out after school board says 'no' to winter sports

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury students walked out of class on Tuesday morning after the Board of Education’s decision on Monday not to allow higher-risk winter sports.
About 50 students and some parents took part in the protest, which lasted about an hour and a half.
Zion Freeman, a basketball and football player, said sports are very important to many students.
“It’s just an emotional stress release when we step on the court, step on the field. It’s really tough for the kids. There’s no motivation in school for us, so we use sports to cope,” he said.
The board voted 5-4 on Monday not to proceed with sports, such as basketball, hockey, wrestling and cheerleading. Board members had expressed concern over spread of COVID-19 and liability. Parents and students expressed a desire to play. About 100 students attended the virtual meeting.
Freeman believes sports could be done safely.
“There’s a lot of risk. But there’s a lot of risk that comes with anything — even before COVID,” he said.
He said he believes there is a greater risk of contracting the virus going to a store like Walmart than playing a sport and following protocols.
Raeonna Murphy, who plays lacrosse and volleyball, pointed out that physical education classes have 20 to 30 students play games in a gymnasium, but that is not allowed for athletics.
She suggested that the district require all athletes and participants to get a COVID test.
It is disappointing for students, according to Murphy.
“The seniors on the teams can’t even play the sport in their senior year,” she said.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said students were very respectful in their protest. He had a productive conversation with a group of them afterward, he said.
“They talked to us about the struggles of living in a pandemic and being a high school student — not only wanting to be in school, but that sports is their mental health outlet,” he said.
As for whether the board would revisit its decision, Gannon said he would have to meet with board members to update them on the students’ comments.
“There are two sides of the conversation for sure. My job in this is to provide the board with all the information they needed to make a decision,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.