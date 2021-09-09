Queensbury students head back to the classroom with more ‘clarity’

QUEENSBURY — Six-year-old Ava Frasco was the first kid in line to be dropped off at Queensbury Elementary School on Thursday morning.
Wearing a special dress she picked out for the first day of school, the first grader said she was really looking forward to one thing.
“Going on the playground,” she said with a smile.
Her father, Brad, had just dropped off his older daughter at the intermediate building. He had no qualms about sending them both back to school this year.
“If you can put 70,000 people in an event stadium,” Brad Frasco said, “the kids can go to school.”
He just wished they didn’t have to wear masks.
As kids got out of cars on the back side of Queensbury Elementary School, buses unloaded at the front entrance. More than two dozen teachers and staff were out front to greet them.
An hour earlier, Principal Gwynne Cosh tugged on a rope to ring the bell at the William H. Barton Intermediate School, marking the start of a new school year.
Superintendent Kyle Gannon waved to the buses as they lined up to drop off.
“The first day is so exciting,” Gannon said. “The energy on campus is so much fun.”
Gannon made the rounds at all four of the school buildings Thursday morning to greet students on the first day of school.
Gannon said he was proud Thursday morning.
“When I’m walking across campus and going from building to building, you feel it,” he said. “It’s just pride.”
Also new to campus was the Q-munity bus, which will be on campus and visit different parts of the Queensbury community. The bus can be used for STEM projects on campus and can also be used to cook for families in different neighborhoods.
Many parents were excited, Gannon said, that all students are back on campus full time Thursday. Last year, middle and high school students started the school year with a hybrid schedule, learning every other day from home.
“Lots of positive comments, and people knowing this is the right thing for their kids to be here socially for their child,” Gannon said. “Last year there was wonder, and this year there seems to be more clarity.”
Students in the area began returning to schools on Tuesday. Some had their first days Wednesday. The last schools to return to classes, on Thursday, were, in addition to Queensbury: Argyle, Bolton, Corinth, Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Long Lake, Minerva, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls.