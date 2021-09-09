Queensbury students head back to the classroom with more ‘clarity’

Gannon made the rounds at all four of the school buildings Thursday morning to greet students on the first day of school.

Gannon said he was proud Thursday morning.

“When I’m walking across campus and going from building to building, you feel it,” he said. “It’s just pride.”

Also new to campus was the Q-munity bus, which will be on campus and visit different parts of the Queensbury community. The bus can be used for STEM projects on campus and can also be used to cook for families in different neighborhoods.

Many parents were excited, Gannon said, that all students are back on campus full time Thursday. Last year, middle and high school students started the school year with a hybrid schedule, learning every other day from home.

“Lots of positive comments, and people knowing this is the right thing for their kids to be here socially for their child,” Gannon said. “Last year there was wonder, and this year there seems to be more clarity.”

Students in the area began returning to schools on Tuesday. Some had their first days Wednesday. The last schools to return to classes, on Thursday, were, in addition to Queensbury: Argyle, Bolton, Corinth, Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Long Lake, Minerva, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls.

