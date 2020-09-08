Queensbury students go back to campus

QUEENSBURY — Principal Gwynne Cosh used one hand to yank on the rope that rings the bell atop the William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury Tuesday morning. With her other hand, she eagerly waved to students entering the building.
The bell welcomed fourth- and fifth-grade students back to campus for the first time since mid-March, when schools across the state shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It felt so good to let the students back into the building and staff and just to see everybody on campus,” said WHBI Assistant Principal Amanda Denno. “It’s been lonely here.”
Queensbury students in kindergarten through sixth grade are attending school in-person full time. Students in 7-12th grades are on a hybrid schedule, attending school every other day. All students also have the option of 100% distance learning.
Traffic was congested on the Queensbury Union Free School District campus around 8 a.m. Tuesday as parents and buses dropped kids off at both the middle and intermediate schools.
Superintendent Kyle Gannon, who said he was on campus by 5 a.m. Tuesday, said he was excited to see kids on campus again.
“We’re about five minutes behind schedule, so not too bad,” Gannon said standing outside WHBI. “We’ve got a couple things we’re going to tweak on our traffic pattern, but other than that, we’re happy that all the kids are in safe.”
Students started arriving at Queensbury Elementary School just a little while later. Kids being dropped off by parents were greeted at the back entrance by music teacher Greg Auffredou playing the ukulele. Kids were directed into different entrances in order to keep crowds to a minimum.
Out in front of the school, the buses took turns dropping off kids, who were also directed to different doors based on grade.
There were no hugs.
“Air fives” replaced high fives as teachers were careful not to get too close to students.
Queensbury Elementary School unloaded its last bus of kids around 9:25 a.m. Some kindergarten parents had to be directed back to their cars to adhere to the new curb-side drop-off rules. No parents were allowed inside the buildings.
“These are the parents who didn’t get the round-up, and we weren’t able to do the in-person kindergarten orientation, so this was really their first time seeing their kids off to kindergarten,” said elementary Principal Jessica Rosetti.
Rosetti said no students were in tears.
“Every child got out of their car. I think there were tears in parents’ eyes. But the kids got out, they seemed happy, even our kindergartners,” she said.
Gannon said many parents thanked him for getting the schools ready and safe to open.
“That was very heartwarming to hear because they wanted school open as much as we had prepared for it,” Gannon said. “So a lot of ‘thank yous’ this morning, which were really, really sweet. That certainly makes you feel good about all the work we’ve done for the last three or four months preparing.”
The slow traffic issues allowed for a staggered drop off, Rosetti said.
“Although the traffic I’m sure was frustrating for people, it actually allowed us to get fewer kids in at a time,” Rosetti said.
Some parents expressed a problem Tuesday morning with the district’s Pinpoint Health app, a health screening which is to be filled out online before school starts daily. The school confirmed the Pinpoint server was overloaded on the first day of school.
There were a few instances with the app populating people incorrectly, but the issue has since been resolved.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
