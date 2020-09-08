Queensbury students go back to campus

Students started arriving at Queensbury Elementary School just a little while later. Kids being dropped off by parents were greeted at the back entrance by music teacher Greg Auffredou playing the ukulele. Kids were directed into different entrances in order to keep crowds to a minimum.

Out in front of the school, the buses took turns dropping off kids, who were also directed to different doors based on grade.

There were no hugs.

“Air fives” replaced high fives as teachers were careful not to get too close to students.

Queensbury Elementary School unloaded its last bus of kids around 9:25 a.m. Some kindergarten parents had to be directed back to their cars to adhere to the new curb-side drop-off rules. No parents were allowed inside the buildings.

“These are the parents who didn’t get the round-up, and we weren’t able to do the in-person kindergarten orientation, so this was really their first time seeing their kids off to kindergarten,” said elementary Principal Jessica Rosetti.

Rosetti said no students were in tears.

“Every child got out of their car. I think there were tears in parents’ eyes. But the kids got out, they seemed happy, even our kindergartners,” she said.