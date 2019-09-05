Queensbury High School students walk through the newly renovated entrance space on the first day of school Thursday. The school underwent major changes over the summer and is scheduled for completion later this fall.
QUEENSBURY — There are only two months left on the nearly two-year long capital project at Queensbury High School dubbed “Legacy 2020.”
Sections of the front of the school, such as the main office and media center, will continue being worked on until later this fall, but all classrooms are open and collaborative learning spaces for group work or multiple classes are open and outfitted with new furniture and technology.
Another senior, Becca Garcia, said she enjoyed the refurnished classrooms and their ability to adapt to needs of different lessons.
“It’s really adaptable to what we need in a modern education,” Garcia said. “You look back at how everyone has learned and it’s been the same. To be in a school where you can change the environment to your personal needs, I think, is really cool.”
Kindergartners everywhere tend to be nervous on the first day.
But fast forward one year and they’re raring to go.
Owen Hunt, 6, posed for two photos with his parents. But then he was off, greeting friends in front of Harrison Avenue Elementary School. Seeing them is the best part of school, he said.
Those words might reassure the kindergartners, including Brantley Randall, 5, who was not so sure about his school.
“He doesn’t like change,” his mother, Holly Anderson, said. “Yesterday, we came here and he said, ‘I don’t want to go here, I want to go back to my preschool.’”
First graders said they loved the school.
“It’s fun to learn — and play,” said Brody Linkem, 6.
Journey Ashe, 6, half-danced down the sidewalk.
“She’s nervous and excited, all at once,” her mom, Mary Eggleston, said.
Annalyse Nelson, 6, ran straight to a small sign at the school that encourages all children to make the world a better place.
She and her big sister happily posed at that sign, rather than the one that simply says “Harrison.”
It was a bright first day at Fort Edward, as elementary students came back to renovated classrooms. There are new lights that not only have sensors to turn off if nobody is in the room, but also have something called “harvest lighting,” which lowers the light level of the part of the room closest to the window, using the natural light.
This was part of the $4.8 million capital project, which primarily focused on the 1970s wing of the building and included more energy-efficient windows, new floors and updated bathrooms.
“It’s a big upgrade for our kids,” said Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward.
Work was going right up to Wednesday evening, according to Ward.
“We finished and we opened on time, and we’re on budget,” he said.
Work to finish small items will continue during second shift through the fall, Ward added.
Summer break can’t last forever, and students across the region are filing back into school this week to get the year started.
Cole Severance, 4, needed an extra hug from his mother, Lori, as he prepared to enter kindergarten for the first time.
Lori Severance said she was sad and happy at the same time, because it is the last of her children to start school.
Teacher Shauna Brown helped escort him in and assured him he would be fine.
Students also enjoyed seeing Emmy, the therapy dog, again. The animal has been part of the school since the Board of Education approved the program in January.
“The kids love her. They’re all excited. She’s even excited for their first day,” said academic intervention services teacher Tiffany Wendel.
Third-grader Chloe Schuyler, 7, was among the students who petted Emmy.
“I got a new cat,” Chloe said. “She’s staying at my nana’s house, but I’m going to go visit her.”
Elementary Principal Karen Jones said the school is piloting a new reading and phonics program, as well as continuing its behavioral education program. Jones said staff was busy over the summer getting ready for this day.
“I’ve been doing this for 26 years now, and I can never sleep the night before,” she said.
Junior-senior high school Principal Sam Ratti said the district is focusing on developing a character education program. It will be a collaborative project of school staff and parents.
“It’s going to be a big community approach to support the students,” he said.
