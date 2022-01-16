Queensbury students get a special visitor

QUEENSBURY — Members of the Captain's Club at Queensbury High School got a special visit from a Lake George native last week.

Georgetown basketball player Graceann Bennett made time for a virtual chat with a group of high school students on Jan. 10. Bennett, a junior at Georgetown, graduated from Lake George in 2019 as the girls basketball team's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

The Captain's Club, a group consisting of all the school's sport's team captains to promote leadership and share ideas, were invited by Bennett to use her as a long-term resource for their future endeavors.

She spoke via video chat to the students about the importance of possessing leadership qualities and encouraged them to continue participating in clubs and activities when they go off to college.

Queensbury Union Free School District superintendent Kyle Gannon attended the special meeting as well.

"Graceann's conversation with our students was exceptionally insightful and had our students sitting on the edge of their seats with her stories and advice," Gannon said.

