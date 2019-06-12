QUEENSBURY — A high school climate change project took off school-wide this year, turning old T-shirts into reusable shopping bags.
Shannon Gilroy, a biology teacher at the high school, got her students thinking about their carbon footprint this year, and what they could do to reduce it.
"When we go to make a lifestyle change, it just feels so negligible compared to the problem," Gilroy said. "We don't feel like we have any power because we are only one person, and so we had this idea that we would have a competition, and instead of them (the students) reducing or changing their own lifestyle, they would recruit other people in groups, and then that size group impact would be the group's carbon footprint reduction."
Ninth-graders Mackenzie Steves, Becka Broe, Reilley Brodt and Sergio Castolo took on a project that reduced plastic bag use by recycling old T-shirts into shopping bags.
Broe said they asked teachers from the elementary school to have their students bring in old T-shirts so they could fashion their own shopping bags.
"Most of the kids actually like it," Steves said. "I feel like they were the best class for that. They all wanted to start something and make sure that the Earth becomes better."
Gilroy said her students visited over 20 classes in both the elementary and middle schools this year, talking about climate change and presenting the T-shirt project.
"In just two weeks, one student was responsible for leading the construction of 120 reusable shopping bags, saving over 6 tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere," she said in an email.
While the shopping bags made the biggest carbon dioxide reduction, some students also participated in meatless Mondays during school lunch. Brodt also taught her fellow classmates about palm oil, an ingredient in many foods that is linked to heavy amounts of deforestation.
As a class, Gilroy estimated their carbon dioxide reduction was around 5,400 kilograms, or nearly 12,000 pounds.
"I think doing it together and looking at it as a total group was really motivating to them," Gilroy said.
The lesson plan has expanded now, leading to a climate action club, which is working to create a school-wide recycling program, compost program and other efforts to help the environment.
"The most surprising thing was how much we could actually change," Steves said, and Brodt added, "by just doing little things."
Gilroy said she may be reaching out to local stores to stock some of the bags and hand them out in lieu of plastic bags. Single-use plastic bags will be banned statewide by next year.
