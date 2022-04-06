Queensbury students donate books to refugees

QUEENSBURY — In honor of a late teacher, Queensbury students gathered and donated 500 books to refugee children in Albany.

High school English teacher Kerri Bundy helped middle and high schoolers organize the book drive in honor of the late Michelle Bennett, who was a teacher at Queensbury High School for over 22 years. She died earlier this year.

Through the writings of Khaled Hosseini, specifically his book “Sea Prayer,” Bundy wanted to help foster a sense of empathy in students.

“At its best, literature can build empathy, and if we’re really lucky, empathy can become action,” she said, according to the school district’s website.

From there, Bundy wanted to take that lesson in empathy and transform it into action.

The refugees are located at an organization called the Refugee and Immigrant Support Services Emmaus, or RISSE.

RISSE tutors refugees and immigrants who are learning English so they can succeed in school. They also aim to help assimilate the children into American culture and their respective communities.

A spokesperson for the Albany-based organization said the refugees are from all over the world.

Within the span of a few months, starting early this year, Queensbury students collected around 500 gently used and new books.

On Friday, a group of 11 students packed the books onto the school’s Q-munity bus and brought them to RISSE.

Once there, the students interacted with the refugee children and held activities with them.

“The Q-munity bus was a HUGE hit with the refugee children, and our students were absolutely amazing with the kids. They played Uno and bingo and chess in addition to delivering the books and running all things awesome on the Q-munity bus,” Bundy said, according to the website.

