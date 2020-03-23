Queensbury struggling to put meetings online

QUEENSBURY — Just three hours before Monday night’s Town Board meeting, Stored Tech was still working to get the meeting online.

With most government meetings going to an online platform as of Monday, Stored Tech has been working flat-out. Queensbury has a YouTube page, so StoredTech has been trying to get the meetings hosted live there. However, the page wouldn't allow them to go live. They started a new page with that feature, but it won't be active for at least 24 hours.

“We’re making every effort to do our part,” Supervisor John Strough said.

But while many smaller groups, including dozens of musicians and other performers, have been going live to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for the last week, the town is finding it difficult.

“You’ve got the sound system. You’ve got to try to tie in somehow and at the same time Look TV wants the sound system,” Strough said.

Look TV films every meeting and then airs them on Tuesday nights.

The county tried to do a combination of conference call and YouTube show for its meeting last Friday. It worked, but Strough wanted better.