QUEENSBURY — Given the choice between driving across two lanes and a heavily used turning lane or just running across the road on foot, a surprising number of tourists are choosing to challenge Route 9 as pedestrians.
There are two enticing institutions on opposite sides of the road: Great Escape and Martha’s Dandee Creme.
There’s a hotel on the Great Escape side, right across from Martha’s.
And the check-in point for Great Escape employees is also on the Great Escape side, while the trolley drops them off on the Martha’s side.
Making matters worse, cars end up facing each other in the turning lane as they try to maneuver, with drivers trying to get into Martha’s from either direction.
“It’s like jousting, but with cars,” town Supervisor John Strough said.
Add pedestrians into the mix — with some of them standing in that middle lane as they wait to run across the other half of Route 9 — and it's a recipe for disaster.
“Right now, everyone is using the middle lane. It is very dangerous,” Strough said. “It’s an intersection we need to do something about before someone gets hurt.”
Representatives of both Martha's and Great Escape have agreed to put “some money” into building a real intersection, with traffic lights and crosswalks, Strough said.
Route 9 is a state road, and the Department of Transportation is considering an intersection, Strough said.
He is hoping that financial promises, from both businesses as well as the town, will encourage the state.
“It helps make things happen if the town is willing to pay for part of it,” he said. “Maybe we could pay for part of the traffic light. Martha’s and Great Escape said they’d definitely put some money into making this happen.”
Great Escape spokeswoman Jennifer Mance said the company wasn’t at the “definitely” point yet.
“We are committed to working with the town of Queensbury and all community partners to provide the safest traffic patterns on Route 9,” she said. “To date, these have been preliminary discussions with no commitment to an investment outside of the future ring road when attendance requires.”
Strough’s proposal is to extend Round Pond Road across Route 9, creating a “stub” road next to Martha’s parking lot. Traffic lights would control the intersection, programmed to stay green on Route 9 unless a car or pedestrian on Round Pond Road triggered the light.
Crosswalks would be painted on the road, and a new lane would be added to Round Pond Road for those turning right to go north on Route 9.
“One of the problems there is traffic that wants to take a left (onto Route 9) is holding up everyone else behind them,” Strough said.
The intersection would also become the new entrance to Martha’s. Currently there’s just a curb cut along Route 9.
“That would provide a well-managed access,” he said. “This allows better access to Martha’s. There’s more than just pedestrian management here. There’s vehicle management here.”
Great Escape officials long ago agree to a multi-phase traffic plan based on increases in traffic or customers at the amusement park. One phase of that plan calls for creation of a connector road behind the Great Escape parking lot, beginning at Round Pond Road. The “stub” road would be the beginning of that.
“They agreed to do it when it was warranted,” Strough said. “I think that time has come.”
Great Escape would not have to build the rest of the connector road yet.
