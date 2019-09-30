QUEENSBURY — A registered sex offender who moved from his home without notifying police or state officials has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after his guilty plea to a felony.
Evan B. Oliver, 20, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren County Court to failure to register as a sex offender.
That plea came in connection with an arrest in July by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Oliver is a Level 1 sex offender, who is not listed on the state's public registry. It was unclear what conviction led to his having to register.
