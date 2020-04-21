Queensbury sets raises in contract renewals

QUEENSBURY — The pandemic has made revenues uncertain, but the Town Board went ahead with two long-planned contracts Monday.
The board gave a 3% raise to all of the CSEA members and a raise to the SPCA of Upstate New York, which holds the town’s dog control contract.
“We didn’t negotiate that this month,” Supervisor John Strough said. “We started negotiating with CSEA in October.”
At that time, the town seemed to be flush with cash. But the town relies largely on sales tax revenue, which dries up when most stores are closed.
“No one saw what was coming,” Strough said.
By the time the pandemic hit, the basics had already been agreed to, and they were just finalizing minor items. They decided to continue on the theory that the pandemic will have a short impact on the economy.
The union voted in favor of the contract by a 3-to-1 margin.
“Now what are we going to do? Sit down and say no?” Strough said. “Hopefully, COVID is here and it will be gone.”
The raises will cost the town an additional $118,500 this year. But the union agreed to switch to biweekly pay, which will save $26,000.
In 2021, 2022 and 2023, the union members will get a 2.5% raise. That cost next year will be $101,700, said Budget Officer Barbara Tierney.
The Town Board also decided to offer a three-year contract to its dog control company, SPCA of Upstate New York. The board first hired the company in 2018 for $65,000, and then renewed for a one-year contract for $75,000 last year. But Strough said the board has been very happy with the company and wants to continue.
For 2020, the company will be paid $76,500. In 2021, that will increase to $78,000 and then $79,600 in 2022.
“It’s a 2% increase each year for three years. We feel that in contrast to what we had, not only were we saving $100,000 a year, we were getting better service,” Strough said. “We used to get angry calls — this call went unanswered — we were having problems left and right. We have not had any complaints lately.”
