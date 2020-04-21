Queensbury sets raises in contract renewals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The pandemic has made revenues uncertain, but the Town Board went ahead with two long-planned contracts Monday.

The board gave a 3% raise to all of the CSEA members and a raise to the SPCA of Upstate New York, which holds the town’s dog control contract.

“We didn’t negotiate that this month,” Supervisor John Strough said. “We started negotiating with CSEA in October.”

At that time, the town seemed to be flush with cash. But the town relies largely on sales tax revenue, which dries up when most stores are closed.

“No one saw what was coming,” Strough said.

By the time the pandemic hit, the basics had already been agreed to, and they were just finalizing minor items. They decided to continue on the theory that the pandemic will have a short impact on the economy.

The union voted in favor of the contract by a 3-to-1 margin.

“Now what are we going to do? Sit down and say no?” Strough said. “Hopefully, COVID is here and it will be gone.”

The raises will cost the town an additional $118,500 this year. But the union agreed to switch to biweekly pay, which will save $26,000.