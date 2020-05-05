Queensbury sets public hearings on proposed mall apartments, short-term rentals rules

QUEENSBURY — The pandemic isn’t stopping the Queensbury Town Board from holding two important public hearings.
At its next meeting, to be aired live on YouTube, the board will entertain comments from the public about the zone change to allow apartments behind Aviation Mall, and a law regulating short-term rental owners.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on May 18. The public can call in to make comments at 518-761-8225.
Board members discussed holding a Zoom meeting at the same time, so that people could speak from a videoconferencing platform. But Supervisor John Strough said that most people probably don’t know how to use Zoom.
Even if Zoom is offered, the town will also take calls by phone, he said.
Aviation Mall apartments
The board had intended to get a recommendation from the Planning Board before voting on the zone change. But the Planning Board has not been meeting during the pandemic.
So the chairman asked each member for their view on the idea. A majority said they wanted a PUD, a planned development with many different amenities, rather than a zone change.
But Strough said that would not work for the Aviation Mall request because mall owners don’t yet know what will work to diversify the enclosed shopping center.
“This is experimental,” he said. “We want to give them a zone that allows them flexibility and see what develops there.”
He is excited about the possibilities created by mall apartments.
“That will spur some energy, which in turn will spur some energy, which will spur the rest of us to go there because things are happening there,” he said.
The zone change would allow apartments and many other uses, including live theater, boat and auto sales, and even health care facilities.
At least 60% of the site must remain commercial.
Short-term rentals
The main issue in the proposed short-term rental regulation is that all landlords must provide a phone number where someone can be reached to handle problems at any time, night or day.
“You must designate someone to respond to a situation that makes it unpleasant for their neighbors,” Strough said.
In addition, the proposal bans street-side parking, limits on the number of people per bedroom and has a list of safety requirements, such as smoke detectors. The proposal is posted on the town website.
The idea was to be “light-handed” in regulating the industry, said board member Harrison Freer.
“We didn’t want to inconvenience the 95%” who are good landlords, he said.
But some properties cause trouble regularly, Strough said.
“On Lake Sunnyside, there were 12 bikers in one house,” he said.
The long-suffering neighbors of that house have been pushing for the law, after both the landlord and Airbnb, where the landlord markets his house, would not stop renting it to tenants who wanted to party in the densely-packed lake neighborhood.
“They said they could not sleep all night long,” Strough said. “It’s things like that we want to deter.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
