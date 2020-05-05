Queensbury sets public hearings on proposed mall apartments, short-term rentals rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The pandemic isn’t stopping the Queensbury Town Board from holding two important public hearings.

At its next meeting, to be aired live on YouTube, the board will entertain comments from the public about the zone change to allow apartments behind Aviation Mall, and a law regulating short-term rental owners.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on May 18. The public can call in to make comments at 518-761-8225.

Board members discussed holding a Zoom meeting at the same time, so that people could speak from a videoconferencing platform. But Supervisor John Strough said that most people probably don’t know how to use Zoom.

Even if Zoom is offered, the town will also take calls by phone, he said.

Aviation Mall apartments

The board had intended to get a recommendation from the Planning Board before voting on the zone change. But the Planning Board has not been meeting during the pandemic.

So the chairman asked each member for their view on the idea. A majority said they wanted a PUD, a planned development with many different amenities, rather than a zone change.