Queensbury septic law has found many problems

"We find a lot of distribution boxes aren’t level. You just put in speed levelers," he said. "We don’t do any of the work — typically they hire someone to dig it up and that person does the repair."

Speed levelers cost about $5 each, plus the labor to install them. But other items can cost more.

"There is no run-of-the-mill cost," he said.

Since the law began last year, the town has inspected 66 septic systems, with 10 more awaiting inspection this fall. The ground typically doesn't freeze until December. During the busy season, the town does about one inspection a week.

It has gone smoothly, he said.

"We’ve had nobody refuse what they needed to do so far," he said.

One property owner in Pilot Knob Road objected last year on the grounds that although part of the property was in Queensbury, the septic system was actually in Fort Ann. But when town officials said they would go to court to enforce the law, the owner gave in.

"They did the inspection back in the spring — they had to put an access riser (a way to get in for regular pumping)," Hatin said. "That was it, everything else was good."

