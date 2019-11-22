QUEENSBURY — A couple with lakefront access to Lake George is trying to get a waiver from the town’s new septic inspection law.
They recently transferred their house on Pilot Knob Road to a living trust. They are the only recipients of the trust, although they plan to add their children at some point. But that transfer triggers the inspection law, which was designed to stop families from passing a house down for generations without ever inspecting the septic system. Some leaking systems on the lake were well past their lifespan of 30 years.
But at the Town Board Monday, the couple argued that they should not have to get their system inspected since the transfer of property was from themselves to themselves.
“This wasn’t really a conveyance,” lawyer and family member Nia Cholakis said.
Making matters more complicated, the house is in Queensbury but the septic system’s leach field is across the street, in Fort Ann. It is a joint system, used by four houses.
Cholakis argued the town doesn’t have jurisdiction to order the inspection of a system in another town.
But town officials weren’t interested in legal technicalities. They focused on the needs of the lake.
“You’re right by Lake George. We are all concerned,” Supervisor John Strough said. “Most of the time, when we inspect, there’s something wrong with the D-box. It shifts. It settles. The distribution box is supposed to feed all lines evenly, which extends the life of your system. It’s in your best interest to get it inspected.”
Owner George Cholakis complained that digging up the distribution box would cost him $1,500.
“We do the right thing. We pump the system out. There’s nothing wrong with our system,” he said. “It’s been working for more than 20 years.”
But that amount of time worried Town Board members.
“That’s exactly why” it should be inspected, Strough said, adding, “It sounds like your system is not the cut-and-dried system. There’s multiple beds. Multiple properties using it.”
Cholakis admitted he doesn’t know how his system works, saying he thought only the septic tank needed to be inspected.
“I don’t have any idea what happens to my waste,” he said.
Board member Tony Metivier told him he might not know if something was wrong.
“When my grandparents conveyed their house to my mother, the system was so failed, we were just dumping into the lake,” he said.
Cholakis’ neighbor Martin Filler, who uses the same septic system, told the board he supports getting an inspection. He noted that he pays the largest amount of the shared bills for the septic system, because his house is largest. And he and his wife are now living at their lake house full-time, which means they have more reason to make sure the system is working.
“If we’re going to err, we should always err on the side of protecting the lake,” he said. “If there’s work that has to be done, it will fall on all the owners, including me, and that’s OK.”
Board members agreed that if they decide the distribution box should be dug up for an inspection, they will wait until spring so the family doesn’t have to incur the costs of digging through frozen ground.
