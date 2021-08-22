Queensbury Seniors to hold book sale next month

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will hold their semi-annual book sale on two days in September.

The first day will be Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the second day will be Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be special pricing from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10.

The sale includes an excellent collection of hard-cover books for $1 each. Trade paperbacks are 75 cents, and regular paperbacks, puzzles and videos are 50 cents each.CDs and DVDs will also be available.

Leftover books will be distributed throughout the community.

The sale will take place at the Senior Center, corner of Bay and Haviland Road. For more information, call 518-761-8224

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0