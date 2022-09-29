Queensbury Seniors plan 90-plus celebration on Oct. 7

QUEENSBURY — Each year, the Queensbury Senior Citizens organization honors members who have reached the milestone of 90 years or more.

The theme for this year’s 90-plus Golden Senior Celebration is Hollywood’s Golden Era, and the organization will celebrate in style on Friday, Oct. 7, noon to 2 p.m., at the Queensbury Activity Center with a catered lunch from Ginny Rae’s Catering and music from local musician Eileen Mack. CDPHP is the sponsor of the event.

The event is free for members 90 or older, with one guest included. For others, the cost is $25 per person.

Brenden Rawlins, a Life Scout with Queensbury Eagle Scout Troop 6016, has created two wooden benches for his Eagle Scout project that will be donated to the QSC at this event. Curtis Lumber in Queensbury donated the lumber for the project. One bench will be dedicated to the Golden Seniors of the Queensbury Senior Citizens and the other will be in memory of Betty A. Spadaro, a founding member of the QSC who died earlier this year at age 103.

The benches will be displayed at the entrances to the Queensbury Center at 742 Bay Road, Queensbury.