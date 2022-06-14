Queensbury Senior Citizens name Rita Bolster as Member of the Year

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens have named Rita Bolster 2022 Member of the Year.

The honor was bestowed during the group's annual Volunteer Appreciation celebration on May 11.

The award of Member of the Year was voted on by the membership during March and April.

Bolster was presented with a plaque from the Judy Guay, president of the board of directors, along with bouquets and congratulatory hugs from her family members.

The honoree is a native New Yorker who lives in Queensbury with her husband, Dave. She joined the QSC in 2014 after retiring from Glens Falls Hospital as a supervisory dietician. She currently hosts a new program called “Whip-It-Up with Rita” on the first Wednesday of each month, where she shares cooking and decorating tips. She volunteers for special events including the 90+ Golden Senior Luncheon, the QSC Theme Basket Gala, the annual golf tournament and the annual holiday party.

Additionally, Bolster is a member of the Fiber Arts group and Community Crafts group, and knits hats and mittens for area school children and caps for the Glens Falls Cancer Center.

According to a QSC news release, she "always has a warm smile for all, usually accompanied by a delicious baked treat. She is unfailingly reliable and the QSC offers its congratulations to this deserving member who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the QSC."

The QSC relies on volunteers to assist the organization year-round with fundraising, event planning, mailings, front desk coverage, kitchen help, maintaining the library and community outreach projects. The annual Volunteer Appreciation event honors all of those special members who give of their time to make the organization successful.

Membership in Queensbury Senior Citizens is open to anyone 55 years of age and older. The QSC offers events and programs that focus on physical fitness, social interaction, continued learning and recreational fun. Membership dues are $25 per year. For additional information, call 518-761-8224.

