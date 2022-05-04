Queensbury Senior Citizens book sale is Thursday-Friday

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will hold their semi-annual book sale on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be special pricing from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The sale includes a collection of hard-covered books for $1 each. Trade paperbacks are 75 cents, regular paperbacks are 50 cents, and puzzles, CDs and DVDs are also available. Bring your own bags, organizers urge.

The sale will take place at the Senior Center on 742 Bay Road. For more information, call 518-761-8224.

