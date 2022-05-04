 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury Senior Citizens book sale is Thursday-Friday

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will hold their semi-annual book sale on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

There will be special pricing from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The sale includes a collection of hard-covered books for $1 each. Trade paperbacks are 75 cents, regular paperbacks are 50 cents, and puzzles, CDs and DVDs are also available. Bring your own bags, organizers urge.

The sale will take place at the Senior Center on 742 Bay Road. For more information, call 518-761-8224.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News