Queensbury seeks more traffic data for Route 9 car wash proposal

QUEENSBURY — The Hoffman Car Wash proposed for 919 state Route 9, near Walmart, will not be allowed to break ground on the project just yet.

The plans received pushback recently from neighbors, surrounding property owners, and town Planning Board members.

Members of the public were invited to share their thoughts on the 5,750-square-foot car wash building that is proposed for the location next to the former Outback steakhouse, now the 40 Oak Classic American Grille.

Frank Palumbo of C.T. Male Associates was joined by owner of the chain, Tom Hoffman Jr., and a representative from the group that conducted the traffic study, VHB Engineering, in a meeting on Feb. 15.

Palumbo shared the results of the traffic study at the public meeting, but indicated the company had been made aware of additional data that was requested by the town’s engineer.

Members of the Planning Board expressed concerns about the flow of traffic the site plans proposed, arguing that an access point on Weeks Road would create a traffic jam onto Route 9.

Customers would be encouraged to access the driveway to the car wash via Weeks Road and exit to the signalized intersection of Sweet Road and Route 9.

An attorney representing Whispering Pines Apartments said residents of the complex were concerned traffic would back up and prevent them from accessing their homes.

Town resident Hal Halliday said he used to be the general manager of the Red Roof Inn and has seen the traffic back up on Route 9 during busy seasons and even witnessed accidents at the Sweet Road and Route 9 intersection. He said he thinks the company is great, but the location is poor.

“I think it’s a great business. I buy my daughter a monthly pass. I just know the problems it could cause at this location,” Halliday said.

All of the members of the public and legal representation that spoke out in opposition of the project cited the already busy Quaker Road location that often has a line of cars spilling out of the queue lane onto the main road.

Palumbo assured the board and members of the public that the entrances and exits were designed to create the least amount of impact on the current traffic pattern.

The board did not feel comfortable moving forward without more traffic data, including an analysis of a Hoffman Car Wash in a similar location.

C.T. Male Associates has been asked to communicate with the town engineer to acquire the additional data needed to move forward with site plans for the project.

The project was tabled at the meeting until another public hearing on April 19, when the new information will be presented.

