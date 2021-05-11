Queensbury schools will offer COVID clinic to adolescents

Queensbury schools will offer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to any student age 12 and older next week.

The district sent out permission slips Tuesday, after Pfizer was approved for that age group on Monday evening. Parents will be allowed to accompany their children to the clinic, which will be held on campus during school hours.

Warren County Health Services also sent out a letter encouraging parents to sign up their children.

“Vaccination prevents need for quarantine due to exposure and allows your child to remain in school, participate in sports and other community events,” wrote Director Ginelle Jones, who also noted that the vaccine would help protect the child’s family and friends.

Jones is hoping to get everyone in the county vaccinated eventually.

“My goal is still 100 percent,” she said Monday.

District officials wrote in their letter that students must have turned 12 by the day of the clinic. Those who are still 11 must wait until their birthday.

Pfizer is doing a clinical trial for ages 6 months to 4 years, and ages 5-11, but the results are not expected until September.

One-day COVID lab tests