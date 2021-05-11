Queensbury schools will offer COVID clinic to adolescents

Queensbury schools will offer the Pfizer COVID vaccine to any student age 12 and older next week.
The district sent out permission slips Tuesday, after Pfizer was approved for that age group on Monday evening. Parents will be allowed to accompany their children to the clinic, which will be held on campus during school hours.
Warren County Health Services also sent out a letter encouraging parents to sign up their children.
“Vaccination prevents need for quarantine due to exposure and allows your child to remain in school, participate in sports and other community events,” wrote Director Ginelle Jones, who also noted that the vaccine would help protect the child’s family and friends.
Jones is hoping to get everyone in the county vaccinated eventually.
“My goal is still 100 percent,” she said Monday.
District officials wrote in their letter that students must have turned 12 by the day of the clinic. Those who are still 11 must wait until their birthday.
Pfizer is doing a clinical trial for ages 6 months to 4 years, and ages 5-11, but the results are not expected until September.
One-day COVID lab tests
WellNow, which has an urgent care clinic at 202 Broad St., Glens Falls, is now offering 24-hour turnaround time for COVID tests.
The tests are the higher-standard PCR tests, in which a specimen is tested in a lab.
WellNow is now running its own lab for all specimens gathered in New York state and guarantees results within 24 hours. The industry average is two or more days.
Patients can book their test online or just walk in. Those who get a test before 10 a.m. may get their results that day.
“PCR testing is the gold standard of COVID-19 testing due to its sensitivity and accuracy,” said John Radford, president at WellNow Urgent Care, in a statement. “As pandemic restrictions begin to ease and more people are traveling, returning to in-person work and school, and resuming events like weddings and live music, having access to PCR results within 24 hours is a game-changer for patients eager to return to normal activities.”
Tuesday’s cases
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 3,417 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and two recoveries, for a total of 3,267 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 82 people currently ill. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Monday. The patient is in their 40s and has been critically ill for 13 days.
Washington County reported seven new cases, for a total of 2,714 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 10 recoveries, for a total of 2,626 recoveries. There are 50 people currently ill and two are hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- Saratoga County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 15,014 confirmed cases, and 45 recoveries, for a total of 14,697 recoveries. There are 151 people currently ill and 10 of them are hospitalized, one more than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Hadley resident (for a total of one) and two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of six).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, nine Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, four South Glens Falls residents and nine Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: three village of Corinth residents, two Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident and eight Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, up from eight Monday.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
For Monday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 87 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 4.3%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Statewide, 1,516 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 1.52%. A total of 2,026 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 32 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.