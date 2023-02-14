QUEENSBURY — On Tuesday, the Queensbury Union Free School District announced all students will receive free breakfast for the remainder of the year, starting March 1.

Queensbury school officials are able to fund the breakfasts for the rest of the 2022-23 school year, according to Superintendent Kyle Gannon.

“We’re excited to be able to offer free breakfast for our students,” Gannon said in a news release. “The last two years, students were able to enjoy universal free meals for all and the number of students eating breakfast at school doubled.”

During the height of the pandemic, free meals were offered nationwide, but that program has now ceased.

“When kids were given the opportunity to eat breakfast, they chose to eat breakfast,” said Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business, in the news release.

When school began in the fall, school meal programs returned to pre-pandemic operations, so many districts transitioned back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals, and requiring students of families who are not income eligible to pay for meals at the paid price.

According to the release, the Queensbury school district has been advocating with the state to provide free breakfast and lunches to all students, but universal free meals for schools was not included in Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget.

The district states some neighboring school districts already provide free breakfast and lunch to their students because 50% of the students qualify for free and reduced-price meals, meaning they live with a family of four that makes $36,000 a year or less.

Queensbury is only at 39% and does not qualify.

This year, Massachusetts extended universal free meals, and legislation is being considered to make the program permanent. Vermont and Nevada also extended free meals for this school year.

All students eat free in Maine and California.

“We know how important it is for kids to be able to eat and the food here at Queensbury is exceptional,” Gannon said.

Looking ahead to 2023-24

The district also announced on Tuesday two new sections of universal prekindergarten, or UPK, planned for the 2023-24 school year, opening up the number of total pre-K students to 72.

The district will have four sections of UPK, instead of two, in the fall.

While the superintendent mentioned free meals were not a part of the state budget, the district's ability to add new sections of universal prekindergarten were a direct result of Hochul's budget.

“The governor’s budget proposal allows for Queensbury to be able to add two more sections of prekindergarten,” said Gannon. “This is an exciting opportunity for our district to embark on and to have our students with us earlier.”

The sections of UPK taught by certified teachers will be housed in the Queensbury Elementary School.

Seats are currently available for children turning 4 on or before Dec. 1, 2023, through a random lottery, which will be drawn on March 1. The lottery is open on the district’s website at www.queensburyschool.org until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

In order to enter the lottery, students must be of prekindergarten age and not eligible for kindergarten.

Parents will be notified via email by March 3 of acceptance to the program or placement on the waitlist. They will then be informed about the registration and screening processes if their child's name has been drawn through the lottery.