Queensbury schools remember a beloved senior

QUEENSBURY — The students of Queensbury came together on Friday to honor a fellow student who died on Wednesday night.

Students wore blue and gold to remember high school senior Adam Sweeney.

In a news release Thursday, school district officials expressed their sympathy to Sweeney’s family.

“Adam truly was a student who was loved by all and will be greatly missed,” the release stated.

Superintendent Kyle Gannon said Sweeney was beloved by the entire school community.

“He was bright, witty and he had a great sense of humor. He was such a charismatic young man. He has truly left a lasting impression on us all,” Gannon said.

The school said counselors, social workers, and school psychologists are available for students, faculty and staff feeling affected by this loss.

Many of Sweeney’s teachers have shared memories of the student on Facebook and claim he changed careers and lives.

The school would not comment on the manner of death.

The Sweeney family did not wish to speak to the media at this time.

A GoFundMe account was created by a family friend to accept donations for the family on Thursday. The original $5,000 goal was exceeded in less than 24 hours.

According to the account organizer Allison Shaffer, Sweeney recently spent time in the hospital, including celebrating his 18th birthday with his mother Amanda by his side.

