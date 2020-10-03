Queensbury schools moving to K-12 remote learning next week due to COVID cases

The district will update families on Friday, Oct. 9, about what the plans are for inviting students back into the schools, he wrote.

The campus is now closed to the public, Gannon wrote. Also, all campus facilities, including the tennis courts, track and campus trails are closed until further notice.

K-3 families can pick up Chromebooks from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 5. Kindergarten and grade 3 Chromebook pickup will take place in the back of the building. Grades 1 and 2 Chromebook pickup will take place in the front of the building. Chromebook distribution for students in grade 4 will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon in the front of the building.

Starting Monday, free breakfast and lunch will continue to be available for students during the remote learning time. Additional snack pack pantry items will be delivered for families on Friday.

All sports competitions and practices will be on pause during this remote learning period, Gannon noted.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our main priority. We are committed to providing a strong educational experience for all of our students during the temporary closure. We will do everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus and return to school in person," Gannon wrote. "We encourage families to do their part as well. Please stay home, avoid large gatherings, wear masks in public and take any other precautions to mitigate our community’s spread. Thank you for your continued partnership."

