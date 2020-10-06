 Skip to main content
Queensbury schools have two more cases, and two others test positive
Queensbury schools have two more cases, and two others test positive

William H. Barton Intermediate School

Of the two new coronavirus cases at Queensbury schools reported Tuesday, one involves a student at  William H. Barton Intermediate School.

 Post-Star file photo

Two more Queensbury students have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the state database.

However, the school district announced the cases to its community Saturday. The database was not updated until Tuesday.

Two other people, who had contact with students or teachers who tested positive, have now tested positive. But school district officials said Warren County Health Services will not give them any details on those cases, because the people are not students or teachers.

Of the two cases fro Saturday, reported Tuesday: one student attends Queensbury High School and one attends William H. Barton Intermediate School. Both schools are closed this week.

Queensbury closed all of its buildings for at least this week in an effort to cut the lines of contagion after several teachers and students tested positive last week.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

