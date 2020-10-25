Queensbury schools have 11th COVID case

The 11th on-site person at Queensbury schools tested positive for coronavirus Sunday.
The person was in the middle school and high school buildings last week, according to the district. However, the person “followed COVID-19 protocols at all times,” the district said in a letter to the community. Therefore, Warren County Health Services said no one needed to be quarantined or tested because the chance of spreading the virus was “minimal.” The schools are not closing.
Not counting this case, in the first six weeks of school, seven on-site students and three teachers have tested positive. In addition, two high school students attending virtually tested positive.
Warren County Health Services reported one new case, but that case was unrelated to the Queensbury case. Health Services generally reports cases early in the day, and this test result came in later.
The case reported by Warren County Health Services was traced back to a family gathering. The person traveled to a neighboring state for the gathering. Numerous people who attended have now tested positive for coronavirus.
"This is a reminder to take precautions even around family and friends who otherwise appear to be healthy," Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.
Also on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused President Donald’s Trump’s administration of surrendering to the virus.
“They surrendered without firing a shot,” Cuomo said in a conference call. “They have believed from the beginning that they can't control the virus. That's the only rationale that explains the denial and the lying. If you believed you could control it, then you'd try to control it. If you don't believe you can control it, then you lie about it and deny it and you minimize it.”
He was responding to a comment from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows earlier Sunday. Meadows said, "We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas.”
Meadows went on to say that the virus could not be controlled “because it is a contagious virus just like the flu,” but emphasized that the federal government is focusing on medical advancements to save the lives of people who catch it.
Cuomo criticized Meadows, saying that New York proved there were ways to control the virus.
“Now, he is fundamentally wrong on the facts, because we are in the state of New York and New York proved definitively you can control the virus. When you go from the highest infection rate in the country to one of the lowest it means you controlled the virus; it's not rhetoric, it's not subject to interpretation,” Cuomo said.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 391 confirmed cases since March, and one recovery, for a total of 344 recoveries among those with a confirmed case. There are 12 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Warren County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County reported three new cases, for a total of 319 confirmed cases since March. There are nine people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Washington County is in green, allowing unrestricted travel. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
On Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported to the state that 13 people tested positive. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Saratoga County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Essex County reported to the state that one person tested positive. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Essex County is in red, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- The Capital Region reported 71 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.8%. The goal is to keep the positive test rate under 1%, but outbreaks at secure centers for juveniles convicted of felonies led to a spike in Columbia County, which posted a positive test rate of 4.3% with 11 new cases.
- Albany County had a positive test rate of 2.4% with 28 new cases and Schenectady County had a positive test rate of 1.2% with seven new cases.
- Statewide, 1,632 people tested positive Saturday, an overall positive test rate of 1.35%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.18% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.06%.
