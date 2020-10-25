Queensbury schools have 11th COVID case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They surrendered without firing a shot,” Cuomo said in a conference call. “They have believed from the beginning that they can't control the virus. That's the only rationale that explains the denial and the lying. If you believed you could control it, then you'd try to control it. If you don't believe you can control it, then you lie about it and deny it and you minimize it.”

He was responding to a comment from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows earlier Sunday. Meadows said, "We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas.”

Meadows went on to say that the virus could not be controlled “because it is a contagious virus just like the flu,” but emphasized that the federal government is focusing on medical advancements to save the lives of people who catch it.

Cuomo criticized Meadows, saying that New York proved there were ways to control the virus.

“Now, he is fundamentally wrong on the facts, because we are in the state of New York and New York proved definitively you can control the virus. When you go from the highest infection rate in the country to one of the lowest it means you controlled the virus; it's not rhetoric, it's not subject to interpretation,” Cuomo said.