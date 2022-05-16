 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queensbury schools dismissing early due to storm forecast

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Union Free School District will dismiss students one hour early Monday due to a severe weather threat this afternoon.

The high school will dismiss at 12:50 p.m., the William H. Barton Intermediate School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. for parent pickup and 1:45 p.m. for buses.

The middle school will dismiss at 1:47 p.m. for parent pickup and 1:53 p.m. for buses.

And Queensbury Elementary School will dismiss at 2 p.m. for parent pickup and 2:40 p.m. for buses.

The school sent an email, text and automated message to parents just before noon Monday. All after-school and evening events are canceled.

The local forecast calls for strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon, with the potential for damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Chance of rain is 100%.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Monday evening followed by occasional showers overnight, with chance of rain at 90%.

