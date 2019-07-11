QUEENSBURY — After 12 years in charge, Queensbury Union Free School District Superintendent Douglas Huntley announced Thursday afternoon he will retire effective on Jan. 31.
Huntley said the success of his tenure was due to a mission-focused Board of Education, an outstanding student body, strong community support and hardworking faculty and staff.
"I've been so blessed at Queensbury to have all the right ingredients to be able to work in an outstanding school district," Huntley said.
Huntley's 43-year career in education began as a teacher and principal in Vermont before returning to New York to serve as the superintendent in both Massena and Hadley-Luzerne Central School Districts.
He joined Queensbury in 2008, and during his tenure he oversaw the implementation of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, the Project Lead the Way program, the Early College Career Academy and more, according to a news release from the district.
Huntley said he had no expectation of retiring until recently, and a combination of a long career and additional priorities of grandchildren, children and family made him realize it was a good time to transition into the next chapter of his life.
"I don't necessarily want to, but I think it's a good time," Huntley said. "The district is in a really good place. We've got really strong programs we've been working on for a long time. The building project will be done in the fall. Now just seems like the right time."
After retiring, Huntley said he plans to remain active in the community and several organizations of which he is a member.
Huntley said the January date was to give the board plenty of time to conduct a thorough search for a replacement and it will still be "full speed ahead" for him over the next six months.
"I truly have been blessed over the last dozen years. It’s been a real pleasure," Huntley said. "I know the next chapter of Queensbury education will be positive because that's the way this district is and this community is regardless of whether or not I'm here."
