Queensbury school seeking to address bullying following high school walkout

QUEENSBURY — Students at Queensbury High School who participated in a walkout Thursday to protest racist bullying, which they say school administrators have failed to address despite years of complaints, will not face any consequences, according to Superintendent Kyle Gannon.

Gannon, in an interview with The Post-Star on Friday, said he was deeply troubled by the allegations made by students during the walkout, and vowed that the district will take “actionable steps” to address the concerns moving forward.

“I think the first thing is to listen to our kids,” he said. “(Thursday) was a chance for us to listen, but it was also a chance for us to reflect as a district. It’s a chance for us to reflect as administrators — the building administrators all the way up to myself. From that, then you commit to taking actionable steps.”

Around 40 students walked out of the high school around 11 a.m. to protest what they described as years of racist bullying, which they say school administrators have turned a blind eye to despite complaints from victims, witnesses and parents.

Some said the issue has gotten so severe that fights have broken out as victims attempt to defend themselves from their harassers in the absence of school administration.