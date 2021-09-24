Queensbury school seeking to address bullying following high school walkout

QUEENSBURY — Students at Queensbury High School who participated in a walkout Thursday to protest racist bullying, which they say school administrators have failed to address despite years of complaints, will not face any consequences, according to Superintendent Kyle Gannon.
Gannon, in an interview with The Post-Star on Friday, said he was deeply troubled by the allegations made by students during the walkout, and vowed that the district will take “actionable steps” to address the concerns moving forward.
“I think the first thing is to listen to our kids,” he said. “(Thursday) was a chance for us to listen, but it was also a chance for us to reflect as a district. It’s a chance for us to reflect as administrators — the building administrators all the way up to myself. From that, then you commit to taking actionable steps.”
Around 40 students walked out of the high school around 11 a.m. to protest what they described as years of racist bullying, which they say school administrators have turned a blind eye to despite complaints from victims, witnesses and parents.
Some said the issue has gotten so severe that fights have broken out as victims attempt to defend themselves from their harassers in the absence of school administration.
Others described feeling on edge because of the constant attacks, which they said has impacted their mental health.
Gannon said he spent most of the day Friday with guidance counselors and other administrators meeting with students who participated in the walkout in order to gain a better understanding of the issues they raised.
“It was an enlightening process to say the least,” he said.
He added the district is committed to making sure all student voices are heard, and has scheduled a series of roundtable discussions that will take place after school each day next week in order to collect additional information.
A change.org petition started by a student from the high school, which began circulating days before the walkout, is demanding the district begin handing down stiffer punishments for those who commit racist abuse.
“We continue to get no justice for the sickening threats and bullying,” the petition reads. “Signing this petition might help enforce a stricter punishment for the things we have to deal with on a daily basis.”
More than 500 people have signed the petition as of Saturday afternoon.
Gannon, who is aware of the petition, said the district’s current policies focus more on education than discipline, but noted any actions taken vary based on the circumstances of the situation.
He said building administrators are tasked with investigating each incident as it is reported.
“There’s always incidences that are reported and our administrators have to look into them,” he said.
He added that it’s too early to discuss any potential changes in policies the district might take, but said he and the district are committed to working with students to create change.
“Right now we want to get this right. The goal is to get it right. There’s no timeline. We need to get this right by listening, hearing … and we’re going to work with our students. That’s our ultimate goal,” Gannon said.
