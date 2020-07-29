Queensbury school planning to make in-person school still fun

QUEENSBURY — School administrators are planning ways to make in-person school safe but not regimented for younger students, who do not normally sit in one place all day.
“We have created a ‘movement tool kit’ for teachers, to offer ideas and suggestions for ways to get kids up and moving while maintaining the safety standards of wearing a mask,” said Elementary School Principal Jessica Rossetti.
Children will still do group work, such as the small reading groups that many teachers use.
“Students will have the opportunity to work in small groups with teachers while maintaining the required distance apart. Students may have individually assigned mats they can sit on and move to a designated area in the classroom to work with a teacher in a small physically distant group, and then return back to their own desk after the group is done,” she said.
Kindergartners are a special focus.
“We are currently in the process of looking at our curriculum and finding alternate ways to deliver the instructional experience students are used to in kindergarten,” she said. “Movement breaks will be essential and happen throughout the day both within the classroom and maximizing our outdoor spaces around the school for this purpose.”
Even singing — a common way to teach — will happen in-person. Singing spreads coronavirus more than talking but can be safe with masks, or outdoors.
“Opportunities for singing, movement and play will be made available in both in-person and remote learning models,” she said.
Parents worried their children won't be safe at an in-person school can sign up for 100% distance learning. The decision must be made by Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. for the first 10 weeks of the school year. (It was extended from the original deadline of Aug. 8.)
At the end of each quarter, parents can switch their preferred instruction model.
School administrators will hold a livestreamed discussion about distance learning on Aug. 6. They will answer live questions from the community.
For grades 7 through 12, distance learning will be very similar to the in-person class experience. Each teacher will livestream their entire class, which students must attend at the scheduled time.
But younger students who are learning from home are not going to be watching their class all day.
“There would be a combination of synchronous and asynchronous instruction for our K-5 students who choose the remote learning option,” Rossetti said.
Synchronous education occurs when students watch a livestream while the class is happening in real time. With asynchronous instruction, a child can choose to watch a recording or do an activity at any time.
Teachers learned this spring that having a regular schedule was the key to getting students to stay engaged over a computer, she said. That will be a focus for distance learning this year.
“Our instructional delivery will provide increased, daily opportunities for direct, face to face, virtual instruction in a synchronous format delivered by our certified teachers, while balancing the day with asynchronous activities,” she said.
Parents familiar with the applications used in the spring will not have to learn something new. Those will stay the same.
“We learned a lot over the course of the remote learning period in the spring and will keep some structures, such as consistent learning platforms (Google Classroom, Google Meet, Flipgrid and Seesaw) in place,” she said. “During remote learning, we found sticking with routines and a consistent schedule for face to face Google Meet interactions and instruction was helpful for families and this will continue.”
