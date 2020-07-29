Queensbury school planning to make in-person school still fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — School administrators are planning ways to make in-person school safe but not regimented for younger students, who do not normally sit in one place all day.

“We have created a ‘movement tool kit’ for teachers, to offer ideas and suggestions for ways to get kids up and moving while maintaining the safety standards of wearing a mask,” said Elementary School Principal Jessica Rossetti.

Children will still do group work, such as the small reading groups that many teachers use.

“Students will have the opportunity to work in small groups with teachers while maintaining the required distance apart. Students may have individually assigned mats they can sit on and move to a designated area in the classroom to work with a teacher in a small physically distant group, and then return back to their own desk after the group is done,” she said.

Kindergartners are a special focus.

“We are currently in the process of looking at our curriculum and finding alternate ways to deliver the instructional experience students are used to in kindergarten,” she said. “Movement breaks will be essential and happen throughout the day both within the classroom and maximizing our outdoor spaces around the school for this purpose.”