QUEENSBURY — The search for the next school district superintendent is officially underway following current Superintendent Doug Huntley’s announcement he'll retire in January 2020.
Nearly 13,000 postcards will be sent out to school district residents, asking them to complete a survey on the district's website about their desired traits in candidates.
The survey is open to district residents, school faculty, students and parents of students for their input.
The Queensbury school board has asked the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES to assist in the process, according to BOCES Superintendent Jim Dexter.
“The first step is we’re releasing the survey to the community,” Dexter said. “The goal, of course, is to collect information over the next few weeks.”
Dexter said the information is used to build a profile to narrow down candidates during the search. He said the survey would ask questions such as: Should candidates have prior experience as a superintendent? Should they have a doctorate degree? Should they have a specialty in labor relations?
Respondents will also have a chance to answer more open-ended questions, such as: What do you believe will be the most pressing issue in the district in the near, medium and long term?
Dexter said the responses officials receive are used to establish whether candidates meet the three main criteria.
“Are they qualified? Do they have the range of experience this district needs for them to be successful? And the third part of the triangle is: Are they the right fit for this community?” Dexter said. “Every district is a little different and what they need in a leader is a little different.”
He said this information is also used to inform questions for interviews with candidates or narrow down applicants with specialized experience in the desired area.
BOCES is also planning on placing advertisements for the position in editions of education journals to cast as wide a net as possible.
The survey will be available on the school district’s website and will remain open until 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 8.
“We’re really encouraging people to take the time and provide us with some feedback because it is helpful,” Dexter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.