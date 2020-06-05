Queensbury school officials say some election ballots have incorrect return address

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury school officials are letting the public know that some of the ballots mailed out for the school election have the wrong return envelope.

Because of an issue with the district’s vendor, some of the ballots have a return address envelope for the North Colonie Central School District.

If people have an incorrect return envelope, they have three options. They can email swhittemore@queensburyschool.org and eeisenhardt@queensburyschool.org and the district’s courier can deliver them a corrected envelope.

They can drop off ballots in person as signed ballots need to be received by the district before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be a ballot drop-off station in front of the high school on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Or, people can mail the ballot back themselves with their own envelope to the Queensbury Union Free School District, 429 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

