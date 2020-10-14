Queensbury school has another COVID case

After a week of remote learning, students returned to Queensbury schools for in-person classes Tuesday. But on Wednesday, after school ended for the day, officials learned that a person at William H. Barton Intermediate School tested positive for coronavirus.

School officials notified the community and Warren County Health Services began contact tracing to determine whether anyone had close contact with the person. Those people will be quarantined. School officials said they do not plan to close the school.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is developing “the art form” of shutting down small areas to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

“The virus is constantly going to flare up in certain locations,” he said in a conference call Wednesday. “The trick, the art form, is going to be identifying these small sites where it flares up and being able to stop it before it spreads.”

Testing helps determine where an outbreak is brewing, so that the state can step in.

“If we did testing the way most states are doing testing, the report today would be very simply. 0.95% statewide. That would be the whole report. I’d say thank you very much, hang up, 0.95% is very good,” he said.