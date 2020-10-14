Queensbury school has another COVID case

After a week of remote learning, students returned to Queensbury schools for in-person classes Tuesday. But on Wednesday, after school ended for the day, officials learned that a person at William H. Barton Intermediate School tested positive for coronavirus.
School officials notified the community and Warren County Health Services began contact tracing to determine whether anyone had close contact with the person. Those people will be quarantined. School officials said they do not plan to close the school.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is developing “the art form” of shutting down small areas to contain coronavirus outbreaks.
“The virus is constantly going to flare up in certain locations,” he said in a conference call Wednesday. “The trick, the art form, is going to be identifying these small sites where it flares up and being able to stop it before it spreads.”
Testing helps determine where an outbreak is brewing, so that the state can step in.
“If we did testing the way most states are doing testing, the report today would be very simply. 0.95% statewide. That would be the whole report. I’d say thank you very much, hang up, 0.95% is very good,” he said.
With the hot spots, the state’s positive test rate was 1.1%, but without them it was 0.95%. The hot spots were at a 6.2% positive test rate, as officials there work hard to get more symptomatic people tested. Cuomo called that “over-sampling” and said it would be unfair to include those results in the average for the whole state.
Wednesday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries, but a person who had been hospitalized with serious illness for days was discharged and doing better. There are seven people currently sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported four new cases, for a total of 312 confirmed cases since March, and no new recoveries. There are 17 people currently sick, and one person is hospitalized, just after another Washington County resident was discharged.
- Saratoga County reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 1,171 confirmed cases since March, and five people recovered, for a total of 1,081 recoveries. There are 73 people currently ill, and five are hospitalized, the same number as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new cases. Still ill: one Corinth resident, eight Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, three South Glens Falls residents and seven Wilton residents. Recovered: one town of Saratoga resident and one Wilton resident.
- Essex County did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital each reported one coronavirus patient.
On Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported 87 new cases, for a positive test rate of 1.7%. Epidemiologists view a positive test rate under 1% as indicating the virus is under control.
- Four of the eight counties also had positive test rates above 1%. Greene County continued to have the highest positive test rate, at 5.5% with 17 new cases. Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.6%, Albany County was at 1.5% with 19 new cases, and Columbia County was at 1.3% with three new cases.
- Statewide, 1,232 people tested positive Tuesday, a positive test rate of 1.1%, or 0.95% without the hot spots included. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 6.2%.
- There were 938 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus, and seven people died.
