Queensbury school district seeks to override tax cap

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury school district is looking at proposing a budget with a 2.5% tax levy increase, which would exceed the state tax cap and require approval by a supermajority of 60% of voters.

Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business, presented the draft budget at the board’s Monday meeting.

The plan calls for increasing total spending from about $67.6 million to $69 million.

The tax levy would increase by $906,000, or 2.5%, to $37.165 million. However, the district’s tax cap for this year is actually negative, according to Whittemore. To stay under the cap, the levy would have to be reduced by about $73,000 from the current year.

Whittemore explained that because of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and some uncertainty in state funding, he wants to reduce the amount of money the district is paying on its debt from $3.2 million this year to $1.9 million.

The money freed up can be used to offset budget shortfalls and be put into the instructional budget, according to Whittemore.

However, debt payments are one component of the tax cap formula. If the district pays less, he said it changes the calculation to make the cap a negative 0.2%.