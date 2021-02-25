Queensbury school district seeks to override tax cap

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury school district is looking at proposing a budget with a 2.5% tax levy increase, which would exceed the state tax cap and require approval by a supermajority of 60% of voters.
Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business, presented the draft budget at the board’s Monday meeting.
The plan calls for increasing total spending from about $67.6 million to $69 million.
The tax levy would increase by $906,000, or 2.5%, to $37.165 million. However, the district’s tax cap for this year is actually negative, according to Whittemore. To stay under the cap, the levy would have to be reduced by about $73,000 from the current year.
Whittemore explained that because of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and some uncertainty in state funding, he wants to reduce the amount of money the district is paying on its debt from $3.2 million this year to $1.9 million.
The money freed up can be used to offset budget shortfalls and be put into the instructional budget, according to Whittemore.
However, debt payments are one component of the tax cap formula. If the district pays less, he said it changes the calculation to make the cap a negative 0.2%.
Holding the tax levy flat would not be enough to keep up with the annual increases in salaries and benefits, according to Whittemore.
“We need that tax revenue growth to offset the growth in instructional expenses,” he said.
A 2.5% tax levy increase is actually a little below the district’s average tax hike of 2.87%, according to Whittemore.
“The district has had tax increases closer to 3% going from 2015-2016 all the way to last year,” he said.
The budget would also contain about $1 million to replace the roof at the middle school and purchase some furniture.
A building conditions survey identified about $6.6 million in roof projects throughout the district.
Last year, the district had planned to put a $15 million capital project before voters. Because of the pandemic, the school board decided not to proceed with the referendum. Instead, school officials are trying to break down the work into smaller projects as part of the regular budget.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the middle school roof is leaking so much that the school has to put 55-gallon drums in the hallway to catch water from melting snow.
In addition, the money would help replace furniture in more classrooms in the middle school. Gannon said the school already has converted some classrooms to have easily movable desks for group work — when students are allowed to start doing that again following the pandemic.
The district also plans to put a proposition to purchase three buses on the ballot. Whittemore said Queensbury is making the transition from diesel buses to gas. Diesel buses have high maintenance costs.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.